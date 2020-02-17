 Damon Albarn Has A Theatre Show Planned - Noise11.com
Damon Albarn Melbourne 2014, photo ros ogorman

Damon Albarn, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Damon Albarn Has A Theatre Show Planned

by Music-News.com on February 18, 2020

in News

Damon Albarn will take his new project ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ – which is inspired by the landscapes of Iceland and was written in the country – to the London’s West End theatre on June 3.

The extra date comes four months after Albarn announced that he was only putting one show on in England – at the Barbican on May 26.

He will kick off the project in Brussels on May 17 before making his way through Budapest, Eindhoven, Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Luxemboug and Dublin for June 1.

The synopsis of the tour reads: “The land of the midnight sun, Iceland is a unique country, filled with an abundance of natural beauty; glaciers, volcanoes, thermal springs, mountains and stunning headlands. Stretching across two continents; it’s a land where North America and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. What can be more fascinating than the signs of the passage of time and the fragility of nature.

“This new piece from Albarn, a frequent visitor to Iceland for almost three decades, will see the musician perform this new, very personal piece with an ensemble of orchestra instrumentation, electronics, vocals and piano.

“The title is taken from a John Clare poem entitled ‘Love and Memory’.”

The new project comes two years after Damon said he is “permanently dissatisfied” with his voice – although he does think it’s got “better.”

He said at the time: “My voice has gotten a lot better.

“A lot richer and deeper, I think. [But] I wouldn’t say I like it. I’m permanently dissatisfied, period, with what I do. I have little glimpses when I’m making something, like, ‘Ahhhh, I love this! This is great!’ And then that moment ends and I just sort of return to, ‘Am I ever really gonna find — I don’t know what it is, but am I ever really gonna find it?’ I don’t know.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Graney and Clare Moore
Dave Graney and Clare Moore To Play Memo Music Hall’s Ember Lounge

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will perform at the Ember Lounge at Memo Music Hall this Thursday.

42 mins ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton and Friends Perform Tribute To Ginger Baker

Eric Clapton and his famous friends performed a tribute to their friend Ginger Baker in London on Monday.

5 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all dates for his upcoming ‘No More Tears 2’ North American tour to give himself more time to recover from health issues.

5 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Feels FireFight Has Best Queen Performance Since Live Aid

Queen + Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. Brian May says he hasn't felt like that after a gig since Live Aid.

13 hours ago
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine Raise $3m for Charity From Ticket Sales

Rage Against The Machine have raised $3 million (£2.3 million) for charity by selling special tickets for their upcoming tour.

14 hours ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform Live Aid Set For FireFight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert performed the exact same setlist Queen + Freddie Mercury performed at Live Aid in Sydney last night.

1 day ago
Singer Adam Lambert performs in Queen and Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
FireFight Australia Generates Over One and a Half Million Viewers

The FireFight Australia bushfire benefit concert had more than one million viewers across Australia on Sunday.

1 day ago