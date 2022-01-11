 Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Braithwaite at One Electric Day photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2022

in News

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

Daryl alerted fans on social media that he tested positive on Tuesday, the day he and his twin brother turned 73.

“Firstly thank you to everyone for Glenn and my birthday wishes, they were very much appreciated. This morning I was notified that I had Covid-19,” Daryl posted to his socials.

Daryl’s shows this week have been postponed. He was set to play Friday 14th Yamba, Saturday 15th Moonee Beach and Sunday 16th Kingscliff.

Daryl’s next scheduled date ins now January 20 in Casino, NSW.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

