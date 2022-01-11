Daryl Braithwaite Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Daryl Braithwaite is the latest performer to test positive to Covid-19.

Daryl alerted fans on social media that he tested positive on Tuesday, the day he and his twin brother turned 73.

“Firstly thank you to everyone for Glenn and my birthday wishes, they were very much appreciated. This morning I was notified that I had Covid-19,” Daryl posted to his socials.

Daryl’s shows this week have been postponed. He was set to play Friday 14th Yamba, Saturday 15th Moonee Beach and Sunday 16th Kingscliff.

Daryl’s next scheduled date ins now January 20 in Casino, NSW.

