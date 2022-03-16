 Daryl Hall To Release Solo Retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT - Noise11.com
Daryl Hall To Release Solo Retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2022

in News

Daryl Hall will release his first-ever solo retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT in April and it has a stack of performances from his Live From Daryl’s House webcasts.

Special guests from those shows include Dave Stewart performing his Eurythmics classic ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’ with Daryl, Daryl and Todd Rundgren performing ‘Can We Still Be Friends’, and some of Daryl’s solo performances of the songs ‘Neither One of Us (Want’s To Be The First To Say Goodbye)’ and ‘Our Day Will Come’.

Before After Track list:

Disc One:
1. Dreamtime
2. Babs and Babs
3. Foolish Pride
4. Can’t Stop Dreaming
5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart
6. Someone Like You
7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)
8. Sacred Songs
9. Right as Rain
10. Survive
11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery
12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)
13. NYCNY
14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:
1. Love Revelation
2. Fools Rush In
3. I’m in a Philly Mood
4. Send Me
5. Justify
6. Borderline
7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You
8. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)
9. The Farther Away I Am
10. Why Was It So Easy
11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren
12. Cab Driver
13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)
14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)
15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)
16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

Daryl is also heading out on tour with Todd Rundgren, starting Apirl 1 in Chicago.

Daryl Hall East Coast Tour Dates:

April 1 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL ^
April 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN ^
April 5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA ^
April 7 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH ^
April 9 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA ^
April 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA ^
April 14 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY ^
April 16 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD ^
Daryl Hall West Coast Tour Dates
May 12 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA ^
May 14 – Golden Gate Theatre – San Francisco, CA ^
May 16 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA ^
May 18 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO ^
May 20 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK ^
May 22 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX ^

^ w/ Todd Rundgren

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Has The Year Planned Out

Jackson Browne has 2022 all planned with a North American tour from June 3 to promote his current Downhill From Everywhere album and more dates with James Taylor.

2 hours ago
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Says Its Time To Rename Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Dionne Warwick has called for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be renamed.

10 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Has Been Picking Up The Bass For New Rolling Stones Record

Keith Richards has been "playing a lot of bass" on The Rolling Stones' new material.

10 hours ago
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross Has A London Show Booked

Diana Ross is set to play Longleat. Ross has just been announced to headline the Live at Longleat series in Wiltshire, England on July 1.

11 hours ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Hall Reveals He Was Once Asked To Join Van Halen

Daryl Hall believes Eddie Van Halen was "serious" when he asked him to replace David Lee Roth as Van Halen's lead singer.

16 hours ago
Don McLean American Pie
Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ Becomes A Children’s Book

The Don McLean 1971 classic ‘American Pie’ is now a children’s book titled 'Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable.'

23 hours ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Withdraws From Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Give Someone Else A Go

Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because she doesn’t want to “split the votes” and cause someone who should be in there to be in there. Simply, Dolly feels she doesn’t have the right to be included in the Hall of Fame.

1 day ago