Daryl Hall To Release Solo Retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall will release his first-ever solo retrospective BEFOREAFTER OUT in April and it has a stack of performances from his Live From Daryl’s House webcasts.

Special guests from those shows include Dave Stewart performing his Eurythmics classic ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’ with Daryl, Daryl and Todd Rundgren performing ‘Can We Still Be Friends’, and some of Daryl’s solo performances of the songs ‘Neither One of Us (Want’s To Be The First To Say Goodbye)’ and ‘Our Day Will Come’.

Before After Track list:

Disc One:

1. Dreamtime

2. Babs and Babs

3. Foolish Pride

4. Can’t Stop Dreaming

5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart

6. Someone Like You

7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

8. Sacred Songs

9. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)

13. NYCNY

14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:

1. Love Revelation

2. Fools Rush In

3. I’m in a Philly Mood

4. Send Me

5. Justify

6. Borderline

7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

8. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)

9. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

Daryl is also heading out on tour with Todd Rundgren, starting Apirl 1 in Chicago.

Daryl Hall East Coast Tour Dates:

April 1 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL ^

April 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN ^

April 5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA ^

April 7 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH ^

April 9 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA ^

April 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA ^

April 14 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY ^

April 16 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD ^

Daryl Hall West Coast Tour Dates

May 12 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA ^

May 14 – Golden Gate Theatre – San Francisco, CA ^

May 16 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA ^

May 18 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO ^

May 20 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK ^

May 22 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX ^

^ w/ Todd Rundgren

