Dave Grohl Has A Memoir On The Way - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2021

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl is diving into his rock and roll past to relive stories for his new memoir.

Grohl has been regaling fans with funny and poignant anecdotes from his career via his Instagram account @davestruestories since its launch last year, and now he’s used that idea to score himself a publishing deal for his first book.

The Storyteller will feature tales from his childhood and family life, as well as his adventures in the music industry as a member of Nirvana and then the Foo Fighters, including encounters with stars like David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Iggy Pop, and Joan Jett.

Grohl will also recount his experiences performing with the late Tom Petty on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live, playing at the White House, and swing dancing with the stars of AC/DC.

In a statement, the rocker recalled how he finally found himself with the time to pursue his passion for storytelling as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry.

“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing,” he shared in a statement. “The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena (sic). So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny, and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words.

“Now with the amazing people at Dey Street books I’m excited and honoured to announce The Storyteller, a collection of memories of a life lived loud.

“From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

The Storyteller is set for release in October.

