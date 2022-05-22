Dave Hole Joins Datura4 For ‘Going Back To Hoonsville’ - Noise11.com

Perth blues guitarist Dave Hole, who was released in the USA by Chicago based Blues label Alligator Records, has recorded a song with Datura4, the current band for The Stems’ Dom Mariani.

The track is ‘Going Back To Hoonsville’.

‘Going Back To Hoonsville’ will open the fifth Datura4 album ‘Neanderthal Jam’, out 5 August.

Hole released his first album ‘Short Fuse Blues’ in 1990. The album was recorded in three days at Planet Studios in Perth. Hole paid for the recording. When Dave Hole signed with Alligator Records soon after for the US release of the album he was the first non-US artist signed to Alligator in 26 years.

