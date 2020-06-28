David Bowie 1995 Live Concert ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ Is Coming

Song from a 1995 David Bowie concert from Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater will be released this coming Friday.
‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ was recorded during the ‘Outside’ tour with Nine Inch Nails on 13 October, 1995. Nine Inch Nails backed Bowie for the first five songs at the show. Those songs have not been included on this release. The second half minus Nine Inch Nails is the basis of this album. ‘I’m Deranged’ was played after ‘’Look Back In Anger’ at the concert but is moved down the track listing for this record and ‘A Small Plot of Land’ from the ‘Outside’ album is not on this record.
Ouvrez Le Chien Track List
Look Back in Anger (from Lodger, 1979)
The Hearts Filthy Lesson (from Outside, 1995)
The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (from Outside, 1995)
I Have Not Been to Oxford Town (from Outside, 1995)
Outside (from Outside, 1995)
Andy Warhol (from Hunky Dory, 1971)
Breaking Glass (from Low, 1977)
The Man Who Sold the World (from The Man Who Sold The World, 1970)
We Prick You (from Outside, 1995)
I’m Deranged (from Outside, 1995)
Joe the Lion (from Heroes, 1977)
Nite Flights (from Black Tie, White Noise, 1993)
Under Pressure (from Queen’s Hot Space, 1982)
Teenage Wildlife (from Scary Monsters and Super Creeps. 1980)
Recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, October 13th, 1995.
It seems David Bowie's wife, @the_real_iman, was comfortable on both sides of the camera, as evidenced by this wonderful photograph she took of her husband on the Outside Tour in 1995.
OUVREZ LE CHIEN STREAMING NEXT WEEK "A real life adventure worth more than pieces of gold…" Parlophone Records is proud to announce that DAVID BOWIE OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS 95) (a previously unreleased live album), will be made available on all streaming services from 3rd July. TEENAGE WILDLIFE (LIVE DALLAS 95) from the album, is available to stream from 26th June. OUVREZ LE CHIEN was recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, 13th October, 1995, during the US leg of the Outside Tour. The phrase OUVREZ LE CHIEN (translating from the French to "OPEN THE DOG"), originally appeared in the song All The Madmen from The Man Who Sold The World (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year), albeit without the z. Bowie also used the phrase for his 1993 song Buddha Of Suburbia, once again spelling "ouvre" without a Z. The Z was added when the phrase and its English translation were prominently featured in the stage set of the 1995 Outside Tour. OUVREZ LE CHIEN also features two bonus tracks Moonage Daydream and Under Pressure recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, 13th December, 1995. Previously available on the Hallo Spaceboy CD single, both tracks are making their streaming debut. The cover image of OUVREZ LE CHIEN was taken by @the_real_iman during the '95 tour.
