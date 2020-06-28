David Bowie 1995 Live Concert ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ Is Coming

Song from a 1995 David Bowie concert from Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater will be released this coming Friday.

‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ was recorded during the ‘Outside’ tour with Nine Inch Nails on 13 October, 1995. Nine Inch Nails backed Bowie for the first five songs at the show. Those songs have not been included on this release. The second half minus Nine Inch Nails is the basis of this album. ‘I’m Deranged’ was played after ‘’Look Back In Anger’ at the concert but is moved down the track listing for this record and ‘A Small Plot of Land’ from the ‘Outside’ album is not on this record.

Ouvrez Le Chien Track List

Look Back in Anger (from Lodger, 1979)

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (from Outside, 1995)

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (from Outside, 1995)

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town (from Outside, 1995)

Outside (from Outside, 1995)

Andy Warhol (from Hunky Dory, 1971)

Breaking Glass (from Low, 1977)

The Man Who Sold the World (from The Man Who Sold The World, 1970)

We Prick You (from Outside, 1995)

I’m Deranged (from Outside, 1995)

Joe the Lion (from Heroes, 1977)

Nite Flights (from Black Tie, White Noise, 1993)

Under Pressure (from Queen’s Hot Space, 1982)

Teenage Wildlife (from Scary Monsters and Super Creeps. 1980)

Recorded live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, October 13th, 1995.

