David Bowie Pop-Up Stores Are Popping Up In London and New York - Noise11.com

London and New York will host pop-up stores to mark David Bowie’s 75th birthday.
Bowie’s 75th birthday is 8 January 2021. The London and New York stores will open for a limited time on 25 October 2021.
The stores will make available new Bowie collectibles including small batch vinyl releases and apparel. The Bowie 75 locations will also house a Bowie Gallery featuring rare photos and art as well as a 360 degree music experience.
Bowie 75 addresses are London – 14 Heddon Street and New York City – 150 Wooster Street.
