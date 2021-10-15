David Bowie Pop-Up Stores Are Popping Up In London and New York - Noise11.com

London and New York will host pop-up stores to mark David Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Bowie’s 75th birthday is 8 January 2021. The London and New York stores will open for a limited time on 25 October 2021.

The stores will make available new Bowie collectibles including small batch vinyl releases and apparel. The Bowie 75 locations will also house a Bowie Gallery featuring rare photos and art as well as a 360 degree music experience.

Bowie 75 addresses are London – 14 Heddon Street and New York City – 150 Wooster Street.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments