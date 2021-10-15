 David Bowie Pop-Up Stores Are Popping Up In London and New York - Noise11.com
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Bowie Pop-Up Stores Are Popping Up In London and New York

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2021

in News

London and New York will host pop-up stores to mark David Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Bowie’s 75th birthday is 8 January 2021. The London and New York stores will open for a limited time on 25 October 2021.

The stores will make available new Bowie collectibles including small batch vinyl releases and apparel. The Bowie 75 locations will also house a Bowie Gallery featuring rare photos and art as well as a 360 degree music experience.

Bowie 75 addresses are London – 14 Heddon Street and New York City – 150 Wooster Street.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Marries His Fifth Wife “A Keeper”

Roger Waters has married for the fifth time calling Mrs W. V “a keeper”. She was also his chauffeur.

1 day ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Boomtown Rats Release Outtakes EP

The Boomtown Rats have released an EP of outtakes from their acclaimed album 'Citizens of Boomtown'.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney Japan 2017 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Calls The Rolling Stones A Blues Covers Band

Paul McCartney has controversially likened The Rolling Stones to a "blues cover band".

2 days ago
Paddy Maloney of The Chieftains
Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains Dies At Age 83

Paddy Moloney, the founder of Irish legendary folk group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.

2 days ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Avoids Stage Fall At Kiss Show In Tampa

Gene Simmons narrowly avoided a nasty fall at KISS' recent Tampa gig.

2 days ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Last Sessions By David Bowie To Become Another Album

David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year.

3 days ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Blondie’s New Christmas Song ‘Yuletide Throw Down’

If Rob Thomas announcing a Christmas album today wasn’t even to scare you, then creep out to this … Blondie have a Christmas song too.

4 days ago