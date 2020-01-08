 David Byrne Is Noticing A Lot of Famous Faces In His Audience - Noise11.com
David Byrne 2009: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

David Byrne 2009: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

David Byrne Is Noticing A Lot of Famous Faces In His Audience

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ show on Broadway is attracting a lot of famous faces.

Amy Schumer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fred Armisen and Jerry Seinfeld have all been spotted from the stage in the audience.

Jerry Seinfeld, even gave David Byrne so comedy tips. David Byrne told Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Myers, “The part in the show where I invite the audience to dance, I put a little joke at the end. What I used to say was ‘the fire department has asked you not to dance in the aisles because dancers in the aisles will have an unfair advantage in the event of a fire’.

“Jerry said, ‘no no no no, you can’t put the joke in the middle of the sentence. The joke has to come at the end. ‘Unfair advantage’ is the joke. Just swap those phrases around. And damn … it worked.”

David Byrne has adapted his Helpmann Award winning live show for Broadway. The show is playing at the Hudson Theatre in New York a 16 week season. It is scheduled to conclude in 16 February, 2020.

