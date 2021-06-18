David Byrne’s American Utopia Will Reopen On Broadway In September - Noise11.com

With America opening up David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ will return to Broadway in September.

‘American Utopia’ was a casualty of Covid. David Byrne said, “It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway. You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually! September 17 – remount previews begin. We’re moving to the St. James Theatre – just down 44th Street from the Hudson, where we were before. The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger – I guess we did alright! Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was – we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.”

The production features Talking Heads’ legend David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The United States has done a much better job than Australia in vaccinating the community. In the state of New York 46.7% of the population have been fully vaccinated compared to 3.1% in Australia (correct as of 18 June 2021).

Spike Lee’s ‘American Utopia’ film is a capture of the Broadway show.

