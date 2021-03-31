David Gray Reschedules White Ladder 20 Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

David Gray’s ‘White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour’ has been rescheduled for 2022, exactly two years after the original dates.
Gray was due to tour White Ladder in November 2020. Covid stopped that and the new dates will start in Perth on 12 November 2022.
‘White Ladder’ was David Gray’s fourth album. It was released on 27 November 1998, so by the time these dates roll around it will actually be the 24th anniversary.
The album sold over 3 million copies in the UK. It is the 26th biggest selling album in the UK of all time and 10th best-selling album in the UK for the 21st century.
David Gray 2022 dates
12 November, Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre
15 November, Melbourne, the building next door to Rod Laver Arena
17 November, Brisbane, BCEC
19 November, Sydney, some new place we’ve never heard of Arena (seriously, what the fuck is an Aware Super Theatre?)
22 November, Christchurch, Christchurch Arena
24 November, Wellington, TSB Arena
26 November, Auckland, Spark Arena
