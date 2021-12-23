 David Guetta Is Planning New Year’s Eve Broadcast From Abu Dhabi - Noise11.com
David Guetta Is Planning New Year’s Eve Broadcast From Abu Dhabi

by Paul Cashmere on December 23, 2021

David Guetta will stream a performance from Abu Dhabi on 1 January at midnight (Gulf Standard Time) / 7am for Australia (Eastern Daylight Saving Time).

The Guetta production will be from Louvre Abu Dhabi on a purpose-built floating stage.

“The Louvre is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I am so excited to be playing at the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Year’s Eve after the success of my Paris livestream last year,” Guetta says. “It’s an honour to be invited to come and perform; we’ve got out of this world production once again this year and it’s going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night. I can’t wait to connect with you all and celebrate the New Year together.”

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said: “We are excited to collaborate with David Guetta, a global music icon, who has chosen Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collections, which is a symbol of connecting cultures, as the backdrop for a thrilling New Year’s Eve performance for fans around the world. This event is the latest in Abu Dhabi’s drive to bring world-class entertainment and culture to our city, in line with a vision to become an international hub for arts, culture and creativity.”

The David Guetta show will feature a light show with flames shit 20 metres into the night sky.

Fans can watch here

