David McComb of The Triffids Documentary ‘Love In Bright Landscapes’ To Screen in May - Noise11.com

The David McComb documentary Love In Bright Landscapes will open at cinemas in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

McComb formed The Triffids in Perth in 1976 and after they broke up in 1989 formed The Blackeyed Susans until they finished in 1993. He died in 1999 at age 36 after years of drug and alcohol abuse. His cause of death was listed as from “heroin toxicity and mild acute rejection of his 1996 heart transplant”.

The Triffids were best known for the song ‘Wide Open Road’ and ‘Bury Me Deep In Love’.

To coincide with the screening “The Friends of David McComb” band, made up of David’s former Triffids and Blackeyed Susans bandmates ‘Evil’ Graham Lee, Rob McComb, Phil Kakulas, Rob Snarski and JP Shilo; who will be joined by a range of special guests vocalists across the two shows ( Fri May 6th in Sydney; Sunday May 15th in Melbourne).

LOVE IN BRIGHT LANDSCAPES opens in Sydney and Melbourne on May 5; and in Canberra on May 12.

“LOVE IN BRIGHT LANDSCAPES – A Tribute to David McComb”

One off event: live show and screening

SYDNEY

FRI MAY 6th – with Director Jonathan Alley and “The Friends of David McComb” band

Randwick RITZ (7.20pm – 11pm)

Tickets available via the RITZ Website :

https://www.ritzcinemas.com.au/events/love-in-bright-landscapes-tribute-to-david-mccomb

MELBOURNE

SUNDAY MAY 15th – with Director Jonathan Alley and “The Friends of David McComb” band

The Astor Theatre , 3.30pm-7.30pm

Tickets available now via Try Booking : https://www.trybooking.com/BYQLO

