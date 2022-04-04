 David McComb of The Triffids Documentary ‘Love In Bright Landscapes’ To Screen in May - Noise11.com

The Triffids with David McComb centre

David McComb of The Triffids Documentary ‘Love In Bright Landscapes’ To Screen in May

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2022

in News

The David McComb documentary Love In Bright Landscapes will open at cinemas in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

McComb formed The Triffids in Perth in 1976 and after they broke up in 1989 formed The Blackeyed Susans until they finished in 1993. He died in 1999 at age 36 after years of drug and alcohol abuse. His cause of death was listed as from “heroin toxicity and mild acute rejection of his 1996 heart transplant”.

The Triffids were best known for the song ‘Wide Open Road’ and ‘Bury Me Deep In Love’.

To coincide with the screening “The Friends of David McComb” band, made up of David’s former Triffids and Blackeyed Susans bandmates ‘Evil’ Graham Lee, Rob McComb, Phil Kakulas, Rob Snarski and JP Shilo; who will be joined by a range of special guests vocalists across the two shows ( Fri May 6th in Sydney; Sunday May 15th in Melbourne).

LOVE IN BRIGHT LANDSCAPES opens in Sydney and Melbourne on May 5; and in Canberra on May 12.

“LOVE IN BRIGHT LANDSCAPES – A Tribute to David McComb”
One off event: live show and screening
SYDNEY
FRI MAY 6th – with Director Jonathan Alley and “The Friends of David McComb” band
Randwick RITZ (7.20pm – 11pm)
Tickets available via the RITZ Website :
https://www.ritzcinemas.com.au/events/love-in-bright-landscapes-tribute-to-david-mccomb

MELBOURNE
SUNDAY MAY 15th – with Director Jonathan Alley and “The Friends of David McComb” band
The Astor Theatre , 3.30pm-7.30pm
Tickets available now via Try Booking : https://www.trybooking.com/BYQLO

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Garrett Has Covid, Midnight Oil Darwin and Cairns Shows Cancelled

Midnight Oil have cancelled two shows on the ‘Resist’ tour because Peter Garrett has tested positive to Covid.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones SIXTY 2022 tour
The Rolling Stones To Be Part Of BBC Four-Part Series

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be marked by the BBC with a new four-part film series.

3 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Tour Postponed

Hoodoo Gurus and The Dandy Warhols Australia tour, due to start tomorrow (2 April 2022) in Perth, has been postponed.

3 days ago
Matt Goss music news noise11.com
Matt Goss of Bros To Play One-Off London Show

Matt Goss has announced a one-off show at the iconic London Palladium.

3 days ago
Hunters and Collectors in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Summer Kiama Postponed Until October

The Red Hot Summer tour scheduled for this weekend has once again been postponed due to weather.

4 days ago
Hank Williams Jr
Dan Auerbach Has Produced The New Album For Hank Williams Jr

The next Hank Williams Jr album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

4 days ago
Frank Black, Black Francis, Pixies, V Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Pixies To Return To Australia and New Zealand

Live Nation will tour Pixies in Australia and New Zealand in December.

5 days ago