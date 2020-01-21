Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Are Planning A Spoken Word Tour

Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are set to bring ‘Debbie Harry & Chris Stein In Conversation’ to the UK this April.

Following the release of the frontwoman’s tell-all memoir ‘Face It’ and her bandmate’s acclaimed photo books, ‘Point of View’ and ‘Negative’, the pair are giving fans this side of the pond the chance to have their burning questions answered by the ‘Heart of Glass’ hitmakers.

Host and illustrator Rob Roth – a longtime collaborator of the band – commented: “Each presentation has its own surprises with new stories, plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”

As well as getting their questions answered by the pair, attendees will be able to take in photographs of the group taken in New York City from their tomes, as well as film clips, fan art, book readings.

Debbie said: “I’ve always loved the way Chris tells stories.

“I think you will too.”

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on April 22, and concludes at the London Barbican Centre on April 28.

Debbie’s explosive autobiography saw Debbie make a number of candid revelations.

Arguably, her most shocking claim was that David Bowie flashed his penis at her after they shared a gram of cocaine during a wild night out.

The 74-year-old singer revealed she once shared her cocaine with the late ‘Starman’ hitmaker and Iggy Pop after their cocaine dealer died, but after getting high, Bowie shocked her by pulling out his manhood.

In an excerpt , she writes: “He pulled out his c**k, as if I was the official c**k checker. David’s size was notorious, of course, and he loved to pull it out for men and women. It was so . . . sexy.

“I had to wonder why Iggy didn’t let me have a closer look at his d**k.”

In the book, Debbie also compared cosmetic surgery to the flu jab.

She said: “I think it’s the same as having a flu shot basically, another way of looking after yourself. If it makes you feel better and look better and work better, that’s what it’s all about.

“Getting older is hard on your looks. Like everybody else, I have good days and bad days and those, ‘Shitt, I hope nobody sees me today’ days.”

Debbie – who previously claimed she had a facelift for “business reasons” – also spoke about feeling uncomfortable about all of the attention she has received for her looks.

She said: “It’s sometimes made me wonder if I’ve ever accomplished anything beyond my image.”

Meanwhile, Debbie revealed that before she shot to fame in the 1970s, she and her then-boyfriend Chris [Stein] – the band’s co-founder and guitarist – were tied up by an armed robber at their New York home and she was raped at knife point.

She said: “He poked round searching for anything worth anything.

“He piled up the guitars and Chris’s camera and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants.

“He fuckked me. And then he said, ‘Go clean yourself’.”

However, Debbie played down the brutal attack, saying: “The stolen guitars hurt me more.”

The tour dates are:

April 22, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

April 24, Birmingham Symphony Hall

April 26, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

April 28, London Barbican Centre

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments