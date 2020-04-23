Delaney & Bonnie Live Album With Eric Clapton and George Harrison Released

The historic recording of Delaney & Bonnie live in Copenhagen, 1969 with Eric Clapton and George Harrison as part of their band, has been officially released as ‘Live In Denmark, 1969’.

Check out this line-up:

Bonnie Bramlett : vocals

Delaney Bramlett : vocals, guitar

Eric Clapton : guitar, vocals

George Harrison : guitar

Carl Radle : bass

Jim Gordon : drums

Bobby Whitlock : kbd, vocals

Billy Preston : org

Jim Price : trumpet

Bobby Keys : Saxophone

Rita Coolidge : vocals

Tex Johnson : percussion

Clapton, Radle and Gordon went on to record as Derek & The Dominos. George Harrison recruited Clapton, Whitlock, Gordon, Radle, Preston and Keys as his backing musicians for his ‘All Things Must Pass’ in 1970.

A very good quality of the concert is available on YouTube.

Set list:

Poor Elijah

I Don’t Know Why

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way

My Baby Specializes

I Don’t Want To Discuss It

That’s What My Man Is For

Comin’ Home

Encore: Tutti Frutti / The Girl Can’t Help It / Long Tall Sally / Jenny Jenny

George Harrison signed Delaney & Bonnie to Apple Records in 1969 despite them already having a pre-existing contract with Elektra. Their 1969 album ‘Accept No Substitute’ was scheduled for release by Apple before Apple discovered it was already out on Elektra in the USA. Apple manufactured vinyl copies but never released the album. The vinyl is now a collectible.

Delaney & Bonnie divorced in 1972 and never recorded again. However, they did manage one hit song in 1971 with ‘Never Ending Song of Love’.

