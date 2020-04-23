Delaney & Bonnie Live Album With Eric Clapton and George Harrison Released

The historic recording of Delaney & Bonnie live in Copenhagen, 1969 with Eric Clapton and George Harrison as part of their band, has been officially released as ‘Live In Denmark, 1969’.
Check out this line-up:
Bonnie Bramlett : vocals
Delaney Bramlett : vocals, guitar
Eric Clapton : guitar, vocals
George Harrison : guitar
Carl Radle : bass
Jim Gordon : drums
Bobby Whitlock : kbd, vocals
Billy Preston : org
Jim Price : trumpet
Bobby Keys : Saxophone
Rita Coolidge : vocals
Tex Johnson : percussion
Clapton, Radle and Gordon went on to record as Derek & The Dominos. George Harrison recruited Clapton, Whitlock, Gordon, Radle, Preston and Keys as his backing musicians for his ‘All Things Must Pass’ in 1970.
A very good quality of the concert is available on YouTube.
Set list:
Poor Elijah
I Don’t Know Why
Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way
My Baby Specializes
I Don’t Want To Discuss It
That’s What My Man Is For
Comin’ Home
Encore: Tutti Frutti / The Girl Can’t Help It / Long Tall Sally / Jenny Jenny
George Harrison signed Delaney & Bonnie to Apple Records in 1969 despite them already having a pre-existing contract with Elektra. Their 1969 album ‘Accept No Substitute’ was scheduled for release by Apple before Apple discovered it was already out on Elektra in the USA. Apple manufactured vinyl copies but never released the album. The vinyl is now a collectible.
Delaney & Bonnie divorced in 1972 and never recorded again. However, they did manage one hit song in 1971 with ‘Never Ending Song of Love’.
