 Delaney & Bonnie Live Album With Eric Clapton and George Harrison Released - Noise11.com
Delaney and Bonnie Copenhagen

Delaney & Bonnie Live Album With Eric Clapton and George Harrison Released

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2020

in News

The historic recording of Delaney & Bonnie live in Copenhagen, 1969 with Eric Clapton and George Harrison as part of their band, has been officially released as ‘Live In Denmark, 1969’.

Check out this line-up:

Bonnie Bramlett : vocals
Delaney Bramlett : vocals, guitar
Eric Clapton : guitar, vocals
George Harrison : guitar
Carl Radle : bass
Jim Gordon : drums
Bobby Whitlock : kbd, vocals
Billy Preston : org
Jim Price : trumpet
Bobby Keys : Saxophone
Rita Coolidge : vocals
Tex Johnson : percussion

Clapton, Radle and Gordon went on to record as Derek & The Dominos. George Harrison recruited Clapton, Whitlock, Gordon, Radle, Preston and Keys as his backing musicians for his ‘All Things Must Pass’ in 1970.

A very good quality of the concert is available on YouTube.

Set list:
Poor Elijah
I Don’t Know Why
Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way
My Baby Specializes
I Don’t Want To Discuss It
That’s What My Man Is For
Comin’ Home

Encore: Tutti Frutti / The Girl Can’t Help It / Long Tall Sally / Jenny Jenny

George Harrison signed Delaney & Bonnie to Apple Records in 1969 despite them already having a pre-existing contract with Elektra. Their 1969 album ‘Accept No Substitute’ was scheduled for release by Apple before Apple discovered it was already out on Elektra in the USA. Apple manufactured vinyl copies but never released the album. The vinyl is now a collectible.

Delaney & Bonnie divorced in 1972 and never recorded again. However, they did manage one hit song in 1971 with ‘Never Ending Song of Love’.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A New Rolling Stones Song Is Expected Tomorrow (Friday 24 April)

A new song by The Rolling Stones is expected to be released this Friday (24 April, 2020). According to the Stones forum the track will be called either ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ or ‘Every Day Feels Like Saturday’.

2 hours ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Avoids LA Traffic Offence With A Well Placed Fleetwood Mac Name-dropping

Neil Finns’ membership of Fleetwood Mac has helped him avoid a fine when pulled over by police in Los Angeles.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Handwritten Lyrics Go Up For Sale

Bob Dylan's original manuscripts for 'The Times They Are A-Changin', 'Lay Lady Lay' and 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' are currently in the hands of a memorabilia company, and fans are now being offered the chance to bid for the handwritten lyrics.

2 days ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Makes A Generous Donation To Medical Workers

Robert Plant has made a "generous" donation towards frontline medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones Tells Fans To Abide By Self Distancing Laws

Tom Jones has issued a rallying plea to his fans, calling on them to heed government advice and he's also thanked Britain's National Health Service for their efforts during the current crisis.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ For One World: #TogetherAtHome

The Rolling Stones may have just performed one song live this year. That song was ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’.

4 days ago
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Auctions Off His Possessions for NHS

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised a shitload of money auctioning his personal items for the UK health system NHS.

5 days ago