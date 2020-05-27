Delivered Live Returns With Josh Pyke and This Way North

Josh Pyke will perform for Delivered Live this weekend along with hip-hop artist L-Fresh The Lion and This Way North launching their new song.
Delivered Live showcases Australian artist during lockdown. The artists who perform nominated other artists and industry bodies as recipients of the ticketing fee.
Tickets start at $10 and you can grab one here. The money goes back into the pockets of those who have not been able to generate an income during lockdown.
For this week’s event the recipients of those funds are as follows:
This Way North nominates – Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, and Sarah Madigan
L-Fresh The Lion nominates – Campbelltown Arts Centre and Zig Parker
Josh Pyke nominates – Sookie Lounge and Steve Cool
Delivered, Live Episode 9, Saturday 30th May at 7.30pm
This Way North
L-Fresh The Lion
Josh Pyke
Danielle Walker
Sami Shah
– Hosted by Henry Wagons
