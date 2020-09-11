Delta Spirit Release First Album In Six Years

Delta Spirit have released ‘What Is There’, their first album in six years. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas.

Frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez says, “We’re so proud of this album. It’s been 5 years in the making. Of course, it’s bittersweet to not get to share this moment with our fans, but we’ll get back to that as soon as it’s safe. In the meantime, we hope ya’ll enjoy it.”

Vasquez says, “I’m really proud of our body of work, but especially proud of where everybody has gotten to now. I have a lot of hope for us. I’m grateful for everyone in this band. There’s a lot of raw honesty in the music. It’s a record for right now, instead of pandering to the past. It’s the next step.” As much as What Is There reflects their journey thus far, it also ushers them into new territory as both musicians and, most importantly, friends.

Delta Spirit have rescheduled their 2020 tour into 2021.

Delta Spirit On Tour:

March 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

March 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

March 26 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

March 27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

April 19 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

April 21 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

April 24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

April 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

April 28 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Indianapolis

May 2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

