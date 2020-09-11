 Delta Spirit Release First Album In Six Years - Noise11.com
Delta Spirit by Alex Kweskin

Delta Spirit by Alex Kweskin

Delta Spirit Release First Album In Six Years

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2020

in News

Delta Spirit have released ‘What Is There’, their first album in six years. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas.

Frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez says, “We’re so proud of this album. It’s been 5 years in the making. Of course, it’s bittersweet to not get to share this moment with our fans, but we’ll get back to that as soon as it’s safe. In the meantime, we hope ya’ll enjoy it.”

Vasquez says, “I’m really proud of our body of work, but especially proud of where everybody has gotten to now. I have a lot of hope for us. I’m grateful for everyone in this band. There’s a lot of raw honesty in the music. It’s a record for right now, instead of pandering to the past. It’s the next step.” As much as What Is There reflects their journey thus far, it also ushers them into new territory as both musicians and, most importantly, friends.

Delta Spirit have rescheduled their 2020 tour into 2021.

Delta Spirit On Tour:
March 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
March 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
March 26 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
March 27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
April 19 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall
April 21 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
April 24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
April 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
April 28 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
April 30 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Indianapolis
May 2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Noise11.com

