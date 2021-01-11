 Diddy Property Burgled - Noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com

Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Property Burgled

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2021

in News

Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has called in the police after one of his Los Angeles homes was burgled.

According to TMZ, the Toluca Lake property was the house where Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, died unexpectedly in November 2018.

Sources reveal a side door had been pried open for entry, setting off the security system.

A caretaker discovered the security breach and found the pad had been rummaged through, although it’s yet to be established if anything was taken.

The crime was reported to local police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

Representatives for Diddy have yet to comment on the break-in.

Diddy and Kim dated on-and-off from 1994 to 2007, but they remained close friends until her death.

It’s not clear when exactly the burglary occurred, but the news emerges a week after fellow hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre’s Pacific Palisades, LA, home was also broken into, while the superproducer was hospitalised with a brain aneurysm.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Are Robbie Williams And Kylie Minogue Planning New Duet?

Robbie Williams has confirmed reports suggesting he and Kylie Minogue are in talks to record a secret new track, revealing he has "big plans" for the song.

11 hours ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Still In Intensive Care After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in intensive care, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

12 hours ago
Gary Barlow, Noise11, Photo
Gary Barlow Updates His Crooner Sessions

Gary Barlow's The Crooner Sessions have made a welcome comeback, following the huge success of the starry duets last year.

16 hours ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lars Ulrich Recalls First Metallica Gig

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who made his debut on stage with Metallica in 1982, has reflected on the buzz he felt getting behind his kit on that fateful night.

2 days ago
The KLF
The KLF Are Now Streaming

Electronica innovators The KLF have made their music available on streaming services for the first time.

6 days ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm

Dr Dre has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

6 days ago
Guitarist Alexi Laiho from Bodom After Midnight at a promo shoot. March 1st, 2020, Helsinki Finland. Photo by Terhi Ylimäinen.
Children of Bodom Singer Alexi Laiho Dead At 41

Alexi Laiho of Finnish metal band Children of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight has died at his home in Helsinki, Finland at age 41.

January 5, 2021