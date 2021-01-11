Diddy Property Burgled - Noise11.com

Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has called in the police after one of his Los Angeles homes was burgled.

According to TMZ, the Toluca Lake property was the house where Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, died unexpectedly in November 2018.

Sources reveal a side door had been pried open for entry, setting off the security system.

A caretaker discovered the security breach and found the pad had been rummaged through, although it’s yet to be established if anything was taken.

The crime was reported to local police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

Representatives for Diddy have yet to comment on the break-in.

Diddy and Kim dated on-and-off from 1994 to 2007, but they remained close friends until her death.

It’s not clear when exactly the burglary occurred, but the news emerges a week after fellow hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre’s Pacific Palisades, LA, home was also broken into, while the superproducer was hospitalised with a brain aneurysm.

