 Diplo Sues Ex - Noise11.com
Diplo

Diplo

Diplo Sues Ex

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2021

in News

Diplo is suing an ex accusing her of harassing him and his family with explicit and racist messages.

Diplo has filed documents claiming Marchel Gabrielle Auguste is a “relentless and unstable fan”, who refuses to take no for an answer.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Diplo claims Auguste has gone to extreme and dangerous lengths to bug him, creating fake social media accounts and sending him sexually suggestive messages.

Diplo, who admits to having a brief consensual relationship with her in 2019, claims she also sent sexually explicit photographs and videos to his friends and family and showed up unannounced at his house, making him so fearful he sold up last month (Mar21).

To make matters worse, Diplo claims Auguste even sent the mother of his child racist and disturbing messages, calling her an “ugly dark skin bitch” and urging her to kill herself.

Diplo won a restraining order against Auguste back in December after she was granted temporary protection against him following her allegations of revenge porn, which the DJ denied. Her restraining order was subsequently tossed.

He’s now suing for stalking, trespassing and distribution of private materials.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Joins APRA’s Billion List

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has joined APRA’s 1,000,000,000 list.

14 hours ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber Retains No 1 Album With ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber's latest album "Justice" regains the No.1 spot in Australia for a third non-consecutive week, and in the process it becomes his longest running chart-topping album locally.

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas, music news, noise11.com
Nick Jonas To Host Billboard Awards

Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

21 hours ago
St. Vincent
St Vincent On Being Out of Her Mind

St. Vincent’s touring schedule sent her “out of [her] mind”.

22 hours ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright To Perform Judy Garland Tribute Concert

Singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will honour Judy Garland on her birthday with a special digital performance of his popular tribute concert.

23 hours ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Sells Tidal To Jack Dorsey

JAY-Z has completed the sale of his streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey's financial services company, Square.

1 day ago
Big Sean
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series

Big Sean and his mother are teaming up on a new wellbeing video series.

1 day ago