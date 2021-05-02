Diplo Sues Ex - Noise11.com

Diplo is suing an ex accusing her of harassing him and his family with explicit and racist messages.

Diplo has filed documents claiming Marchel Gabrielle Auguste is a “relentless and unstable fan”, who refuses to take no for an answer.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Diplo claims Auguste has gone to extreme and dangerous lengths to bug him, creating fake social media accounts and sending him sexually suggestive messages.

Diplo, who admits to having a brief consensual relationship with her in 2019, claims she also sent sexually explicit photographs and videos to his friends and family and showed up unannounced at his house, making him so fearful he sold up last month (Mar21).

To make matters worse, Diplo claims Auguste even sent the mother of his child racist and disturbing messages, calling her an “ugly dark skin bitch” and urging her to kill herself.

Diplo won a restraining order against Auguste back in December after she was granted temporary protection against him following her allegations of revenge porn, which the DJ denied. Her restraining order was subsequently tossed.

He’s now suing for stalking, trespassing and distribution of private materials.

