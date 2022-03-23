Disgraced Hillsong Company Founder Brian Houston Steps Down As Head Of The Business - Noise11.com

Brian Houston, the CEO of Hillsong, the business that sells Religion as a product, has been stood down after an internal misconduct investigation.

Hillsong peddles music as one of its products and under Houston’s tenure as boss of the label, has managed to score hit albums in both Australia and the USA, including even a Grammy nomination.

New Hillsong chief executive Peter Dooley issued a statement calling for “humble reflection” and the usual fix-all remedy “thoughts and prayers”.

Houston stood down after being accused of “a breach of the church’s moral code”. These included “inappropriate texts to a female staff member” and an alleged reliance on pharmaceuticals.

Houston “did not have sexual relations with that woman”, oh wait, that was Clinton. No sexual activity was reported as part of Houston’s indiscretions.

Brian Houston ceased being a director of Hillsong in January after facing charges for concealing child sexual abuse accusations against his father, Frank Houston. Frank was the founder of the earlier family business Assemblies of God and the Sydney Christian Life Centre.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

