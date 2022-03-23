 Disgraced Hillsong Company Founder Brian Houston Steps Down As Head Of The Business - Noise11.com
Disgraced Hillsong Company Founder Brian Houston Steps Down As Head Of The Business

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2022

Brian Houston, the CEO of Hillsong, the business that sells Religion as a product, has been stood down after an internal misconduct investigation.

Hillsong peddles music as one of its products and under Houston’s tenure as boss of the label, has managed to score hit albums in both Australia and the USA, including even a Grammy nomination.

New Hillsong chief executive Peter Dooley issued a statement calling for “humble reflection” and the usual fix-all remedy “thoughts and prayers”.

Houston stood down after being accused of “a breach of the church’s moral code”. These included “inappropriate texts to a female staff member” and an alleged reliance on pharmaceuticals.

Houston “did not have sexual relations with that woman”, oh wait, that was Clinton. No sexual activity was reported as part of Houston’s indiscretions.

Brian Houston ceased being a director of Hillsong in January after facing charges for concealing child sexual abuse accusations against his father, Frank Houston. Frank was the founder of the earlier family business Assemblies of God and the Sydney Christian Life Centre.

