Does The Deni Ute Muster Reveal Mean Music Is Back In Business?

The Deni Ute Muster at Deniliquin has revealed an all-Australian line-up and is moving forward with a “business as usual” approach unless otherwise told.

The event at Deniliquin in New South Wales attracts around 20,000 music fans annually. Noise11 understands that the event currently has the approval of the New South Wales Government with the disclaimer that plans could change without notice. A final decision will be made on 31 July but right now it’s a goer.

The Deni Ute Muster on October 2 and 3 will certainly be a litmus test for the music industry. There are also three Red Hot Summer shows scheduled for October in Ballarat Vic, Kiama NSW and Seppeltsfield SA. Falls Festival has announced an all Australian line-up over New Years and so far the only A Day On The Green event cancelled is the James Blunt and Jason Mraz tour.

While Australia opens up to Australian and potentially New Zealanders soon it is uncertain how any international tour will happen unless rules change.

The all-Australian line-up for Deni Ute Muster is:

The Angels

John Williamson

Busby Marou

Troy Cassar-Daley

Shannon Noll

The McClymonts

McAlister Kemp

Sara Storer

Shane Nicholson

Felicity Urquhart

Hurricane Fall

Darlinghurst.

A the Deni Ute Muster Facebook page the event organisers are very clear about the possibility plans may change.

“The Deni Ute Muster team continue to plan with hopes and dreams of the 22nd Deni Ute Muster going ahead in 2020. “We will continue to regularly monitor COVID-19, be guided by and act on advice given by the Australian Government with the safety of patrons, artists, volunteers, contractors, vendors, competitors, staff and the community being our number one priority.

Despite the restrictions around COVID-19 beginning to ease, it is still not clear at this time as to what social distancing measures and restrictions will be in place for festivals in October 2020. “We have not rushed into making any final decision about this year’s Deni Ute Muster. A final decision about whether or not we feel it is safe to continue with the 2020 Deni Ute Muster will be made on the 31st of July 2020, unless Government regulations take this decision out of our hands before this date. Updates on the 2020 Deni Ute Muster will be shared via our Facebook Page and via email to our ticket holders”.

