Dog Trumpet Catalogue Goes Global Via Demon Records - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet Catalogue Goes Global Via Demon Records

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2021

in News

ARIA Hall of Famers Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty will go global with their Dog Trumpet catalogue on vinyl via the UK’s Demon Records.

Reg and Pete have a long history with one Demon Records founder, Elvis Costello. Elvis produced their 1992 Mental As Anything hit ‘I Didn’t Mean To Be Mean’.

Dog Trumpet released their first album in 1991 but ever Since 2000, when Reg and Pete left Mental As Anything, Dog Trumpet has been their creative musical outlet. There has been seven Dog Trumpet albums, Two Heads One Brain (1991), Suitcase (1996), Dog Trumpet (self titled) (2002), Antisocial Tendencies (2007), River of Flowers (2010), Medicated Spirits (2013) and their latest Great South Road (2020).

All seven album were produced by Peter O’Doherty and all songs written by Pete or Reg.

Dog Trumpet digital releases are now available on all platforms. Vinyl will be released on 29th October 2021.

