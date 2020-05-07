 Dog Trumpet Reversed ‘Led Zeppelin’ To Come Up With ‘Great South Road’ Album Title - Noise11.com
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet

Dog Trumpet Reversed ‘Led Zeppelin’ To Come Up With ‘Great South Road’ Album Title

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2020

in News

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty says he decided to “reverse Led Zeppelin” to come up with the title for ‘Great South Road’.

Peter explains, “Great South Road is a place. It is the road from Auckland to Wellington. I was born in a place called Papakura in the south of Auckland. The Great South Road ran through the middle of Papakura down to Wellington. As we both lived there it became the name of a song on the ‘River of Flowers’ album. We stole our own song title to use for the album title. We did a reversal on Led Zeppelin when they had ‘Houses of the Holy’ as the name of their album and then an album later had the song. I thought it was a cute, interesting thing. I impressed myself doing Led Zeppelin in reverse”.

Dog Trumpet Great South RoadPeter wrote six of the songs on ‘Great South Road’. His brother Reg Mombassa wrote the other six. “I wrote two thirds of my songs for the album and ‘Not Quite Enough’ came up pretty quickly,” Peter says. “Once I was getting into a songwriting mentality I got a good run. Two or three songs in a short time. It all came from playing a few chords, G and C, those classic sounds you hear in a Creedence song. The songs all sounded different but started from the same point. ‘Not Quiet Enough’ was pretty much written as it sounds. I didn’t have to do much with it”.

In the first few lines of the song it says “We have in common all this distance between us”, quite an appropriate lyric for these times. “There are a few songs that turned out topical for the times,” he says. “Its almost like we were clairvoyants. We didn’t know what was coming, this was two years before. Then along comes COVID. We had the album to come out but we had to cancel the gigs. We thought lets go with the record because people still have to listen to music, now more than ever”.

Listen to ‘Not Quite Enough’:

Great South Road’ is out now.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriver Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Weezer Release Second Song From ‘Van Weezer’

Weezer have released the second song from their upcoming 14th album ‘Van Weezer’.

38 mins ago
NSYNC, music news, noise11.com
‘NSYNC Do A Sort of Reunion for Lance Bass Birthday

'NSYNC had a mini online reunion to mark Lance Bass's 41st birthday on Tuesday.

12 hours ago
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Dixie Chicks Debut New Song ‘Julianna Calm Down’

Dixie Chicks have released another new song called 'Julianna Calm Down' ahead of their first album in 14 years 'Gaslighter'.

2 days ago
Custard by Lyndal Irons
Bluey’s Dad Bandit’s Band Custard Have A New Song

Custard have a new song ‘The Min Min Lights’, an album ‘Respect All Lifeforms’ on the way and singer David McCormack is a hit with everyone 5 and under as the voice of Bandit in ‘Bluey’.

2 days ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day Covers Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’ as a birthday gift for bandmate Mike Dirnt.

2 days ago
Dog Trumpet, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Perform Live From Home To Launch Great South Road Album

Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa's Dog Trumpet spent one hour from home on Saturday night launching the new album 'Great South Road'.

3 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Sets Release Date for ‘Sunset Suburbia’ Album

Diesel has used isolation finishing off his next album at his Sydney home. ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is the name of the record and you can expect it on 28 August.

3 days ago