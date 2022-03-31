Doja Cat Still Insists She Is Retiring - Noise11.com

Doja Cat has doubled down on claims she is retiring from music.

Doja Cat had told fans she was quitting her career on Twitter last week and later apologised for her outbursts on the micro-blogging site, which prompted Florida’s MIX 105.1 radio station to tweet: “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring. @PikeTaylorRadio,” alongside an article about the apology.

However, Doja Cat re-tweeted the post and insisted: “yes the fuck I am.”

The Grammy nominee had said she was “quitting” the music business after coming under fire from some fans in Paraguay, which prompted her to rant and apologise for not giving a “good enough show” in Brazil.

Following this, she changed her Twitter name to “i quit”.

Screenshots from the deleted tweet – which were posted by fans online – show Doja responding to fans who were upset about standing in the rain to meet her after the show was cancelled due to a storm.

In reply, Doja wrote: “This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

She wrote: “There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in …I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I’ve been busting my a** every day to put on for you but god bless. (sic)”

In another deleted tweet, Doja said “music is dead” and requested people to unfollow her.

She wrote: “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore. “I fucking quit, I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a fucking nightmare. Unfollow me.”

Later, Doja said: “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. (sic)”.

