Dolly Parton Has An Ice Cream Flavour and Its Called Strawberry Pretzel Pie - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has a new ice cream and a new song. The ice cream flavour is Strawberry Pretzel Pie. And like the ice cream, the song ‘Rose Of My Heart’ is only available from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The song is a bonus track included on Dolly’s new album ‘Run Rose Run’. The 13 track edition of the album with ‘Rose Of My Heart’ can only be purchased at Jenis.

This is the second time Dolly has released her limited edition Strawberry Pretzel pie ice cream. It was available for a limited time in 2021. Proceeds from the sale of the ice cream benefit Dolly Parton’sImagination Library, which, to date, has gifted more than 173 million free books to kids ages 5 and under throughout five countries.

