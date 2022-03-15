 Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ Becomes A Children’s Book - Noise11.com
Don McLean American Pie

Don McLean American Pie

Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ Becomes A Children’s Book

by Paul Cashmere on March 15, 2022

in News

The Don McLean 1971 classic ‘American Pie’ is now a children’s book titled ‘Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable.’

McLean released his 8 minute 42 second epic about the history of Rock and Roll in 1971. It turned 50 in October 2021.

“As ‘American Pie’ celebrates 50 years, I’m very happy to have a children’s book based on the premise of the song,” McLean said. “Everyone has a different interpretation of it. Releasing this fable brings another perspective to the lyrics, along with some backstory for when I wrote it. I hope every child gets to imagine in their own mind what ‘American Pie’ means to them and know that dreams can become reality.”

The lyrics start the story with the death of Buddy Holly in 1959. Along the way it name-checked coded rock stars such as Bob Dylan (the Jester), Elvis Presley (the King), The Rolling Stones (Jack Flash), Janis Joplin (the girl who sang the blues) and The Beatles (the Sergeants).

The lyrics align with the death of Kennedy, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Manson family, drug culture, fashion and royalty.

‘Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable’ will be released on June 7.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Withdraws From Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Give Someone Else A Go

Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because she doesn’t want to “split the votes” and cause someone who should be in there to be in there. Simply, Dolly feels she doesn’t have the right to be included in the Hall of Fame.

8 hours ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne Thinks Spotify Makes Artists Uncomfortable

David Byrne thinks Spotify is making artists "uncomfortable ."

16 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones To Celebrate 60th Anniversary with SIXTY Tour For Europe

The Rolling Stones will head out across Europe in June and July to mark sixty years since their first show.

20 hours ago
Willie and Bobbie Nelson
Bobbie Nelson, Sister and Backing Singer For Willie Nelson, Has Died Aged 91

Bobbie Nelson, the sister and bandmate of Willie Nelson, has died aged 91.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Exile On Main Street
Tim Rogers, Adalita and Tex Perkins To Tour Exile On Main Street

After performing the Rolling Stones classic ‘Sticky Fingers’, Tim Rogers of You Am I, Adalita from Magic Dirt and Tex Perkins of Cruel Sea will take ‘Exile On Main Street’ on tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stones release.

4 days ago
Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Cleared ‘I Will Always Love You’ For Pam & Tommy

Dolly Parton originally rejected the use of I Will Always Love You in TV series Pam & Tommy.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
YUNGBLUD Recruits Ozzy Osbourne For Video

YUNGBLUD has seemingly recruited Ozzy Osbourne for his new music video.

4 days ago