Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’ Becomes A Children’s Book - Noise11.com

The Don McLean 1971 classic ‘American Pie’ is now a children’s book titled ‘Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable.’

McLean released his 8 minute 42 second epic about the history of Rock and Roll in 1971. It turned 50 in October 2021.

“As ‘American Pie’ celebrates 50 years, I’m very happy to have a children’s book based on the premise of the song,” McLean said. “Everyone has a different interpretation of it. Releasing this fable brings another perspective to the lyrics, along with some backstory for when I wrote it. I hope every child gets to imagine in their own mind what ‘American Pie’ means to them and know that dreams can become reality.”

The lyrics start the story with the death of Buddy Holly in 1959. Along the way it name-checked coded rock stars such as Bob Dylan (the Jester), Elvis Presley (the King), The Rolling Stones (Jack Flash), Janis Joplin (the girl who sang the blues) and The Beatles (the Sergeants).

The lyrics align with the death of Kennedy, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Manson family, drug culture, fashion and royalty.

‘Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable’ will be released on June 7.

