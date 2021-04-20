Don Walker Has His Own Shows To Do - Noise11.com

Don Walker will play his first solo shows in two years in August and first live performances since Cold Chisel’s Blood Moon tour of 2020.
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.
Don’s band features Garrett Costigan, Roy Payne, Hamish Stuart and Michael Vidale.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 22 April at 10.00am from donwalker.com.au/live.
‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ dates:
13 August, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall
14 August, Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall
20 August, Marrickville, Factory Theatre
28 August, Mullumbimby, Club Mullum
As well as the Gympie Muster on 27 August.
