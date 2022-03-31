 Donald Glover Is Working On New Childish Gambino Music - Noise11.com
Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino

Donald Glover Is Working On New Childish Gambino Music

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

in News

Donald Glover has been working on new Childish Gambino music.

Glover’s last studio album under the moniker was 2020’s ‘3.15.20’, and in between his acting gigs, Glover has found the time to work on lots of new material.

When asked by the host on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ if he’s working on a follow-up LP, he quipped: “Uh, no.”

He then teased: “I’m making a lot of music. I really love doing it. I’ve made a bunch of it. It’s just really about how to experience it at this point.”

Donald also admitted it’s become harder to schedule time for the studio since becoming a father, but revealed he has a space, which he refers to as an “art farm”, where he can work in peace.

Glover – who has three young sons with Michelle White – said: “It used to just flow, but now I have kids. Nothing flows anymore. […] Nothing’s as easy as it used to be. So I do block off time now because I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be here for them at this time, and I want to make sure I see his game, and I want to make…’ So that takes a lot of scheduling. But I have this kind of farm, I call it, where it’s like an art farm, where I just like… when I go there, then I get to be as ADD as I want.”

Meanwhile, Donald previously confessed he avoided the internet after the release of 2018’s ‘This Is America’.

He explained: “Some friends have sent a couple [of the pieces], but, for real, I haven’t been on the Internet since [it came out]. It’s bad for me. I’m really sensitive. I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, ‘You’re not so great. That baby’s not even that cute!'”

The song won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys, with Gambino becoming the first rap artist to win both accolades.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Childish Gambino, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Childish Gambino, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Releases New Song ‘Nightfalls’

Keith Urban has released his euphoric new song, 'Nightfalls'.

12 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Legally Changes Her Name To Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson will now legally be known as Kelly Brianne.

2 days ago
John Legend by Ros O'Gorman
John Legend To Receive Grammy’s First Global Impact Award

John Legend will receive the Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event.

3 days ago
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros Announce Australian and New Zealand Dates

Sigur Ros will tour Australia and New Zealand in August.

3 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé To Return To Australia In November

Michael Bublé is coming back to Australia in November.

March 25, 2022
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Has Her Own Music Festival ‘Here and There’

Courtney Barnett has a designed her own music festival, a Courtneypalooza if you will, that she calls ‘Here and There’.

March 25, 2022
Motor Ace in 2022 photo credit Rhys Graham
‘Knock Knock’ Motor Ace Debut Their First New Song In 16 Years

Motor Ace have their first new song in over 16 years. ‘Knock Knock’ is the first follow-up of new music since the last Motor Ace album ‘Animal’ in 2005.

March 25, 2022