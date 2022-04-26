Doobie Brothers Premiere A Very Doobie Sounding Single ‘Easy’ - Noise11.com

In 2021 The Doobie Brothers released their 15th studio album ‘Liberte’. It was their first album of new songs since ‘World Gone Crazy’ in 2010.

‘Liberte’ was produced by John Shanks (Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow) and features 12 new and original songs by Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee.

New for 2022 The Doobie Brothers have released a lyric video for the track ‘Easy’. Check this out.

