 Dr Emma O’Brien and Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir Debut Christmas Song - Noise11.com
RMH Scrub Choir

RMH Scrub Choir

Dr Emma O’Brien and Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir Debut Christmas Song

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2020

in News

The Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir is going viral again. This time it is with the Christmas song ‘We Wish You’.

‘We Wish You’ features original lyrics and music by Dr Emma O’Brien OAM and is performed by the health workers of the Royal Melbourne Hospital, their families and volunteers.

Dr O’Brien also directed and edited this video:

The Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH) Scrub Choir grabbed global attention earlier this year during the pandemic when Dr O’Brien put the first ‘line-up’ together and filmed a video for Bruno Mars’ ‘Count On Me’.

Later they covered The Pretenders’ ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

