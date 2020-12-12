Dr Emma O’Brien and Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir Debut Christmas Song - Noise11.com

The Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir is going viral again. This time it is with the Christmas song ‘We Wish You’.

‘We Wish You’ features original lyrics and music by Dr Emma O’Brien OAM and is performed by the health workers of the Royal Melbourne Hospital, their families and volunteers.

Dr O’Brien also directed and edited this video:

The Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH) Scrub Choir grabbed global attention earlier this year during the pandemic when Dr O’Brien put the first ‘line-up’ together and filmed a video for Bruno Mars’ ‘Count On Me’.

Later they covered The Pretenders’ ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments