Drake To Play Benefit In LA 9 December 2021 - Noise11.com

Drake took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will be held on 9 December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The event will be held to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform”, according to the LA Coliseum’s website, while West previously described it as a way to “not only bring awareness to our cause, but to prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

Hoover – the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples – is currently serving six life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering.

