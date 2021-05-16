 Duane McDonald Brings Back One Electric Day For 2021 With Barnes, Stevens and The Living End - Noise11.com
Duane McDonald Brings Back One Electric Day For 2021 With Barnes, Stevens and The Living End

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 16, 2021

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day will return to the Great Lawn in Werribee in 2021 with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, The Black Sorrows, Jon Stevens, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish.

2020 was a write-off due to Covid. 2021 will be a 100% Covid-safe event. “Audiences have always been so supportive of One Electric Day,” Duane says. “It has become a really special event where we see many fans return year after year, it is like catching up with friends and family. After the curveball that COVID-19 threw at us, we are looking forward to catching up with those friends and family this year for a very overdue celebration of great Australian music. One Electric Day 2021 will create some great memories for us all.”

The sheer number of hits this line-up has had is astounding 70 Top 40 hits between them making One Electric Day a day of Australian rock history.

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST on Friday 21st May 2021 through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers; fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

One Electric Day is on Sunday 21st November 2021 from 11am.

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC

Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi & Chocolate Starfish

Only buy your tickets from:

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Frontier Touring Pre-Sale Details: 12pm AEST on Tuesday 18th May until Wednesday 19th May 12pm AEST

Ticketmaster Pre-Sale Details: 1pm AEST on Wednesday 19th May until Thursday 20th May 11.59pm AEST

General On Sale: 10am AEST on Friday 21st May 2021

