 Duane’s World - Red Hot Summer Proves “If You Book Them They Will Come” - Noise11.com
Jon Stevens at Red Hot Summer Swan Valley 2021 photo by Duane McDonald

Jon Stevens at Red Hot Summer Swan Valley 2021 photo by Duane McDonald

Duane’s World – Red Hot Summer Proves “If You Book Them They Will Come”

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 12, 2021

in News

Duane McDonald’s 2021 Red Hot Summer series is defying the naysayers and, to quote Wayne’s World “if you book them, they will come”.

You may remember in the 1993 movie ‘Wayne’s World 2’ Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell character in was confronted with a dilemma on how to get bands to come to a show. Illusory Jim Morrison had the solution.

Wayne’s World became Duane’s World in Western Australia on the weekend after Duane booked Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney and the audience did come, all 10,000 of them with another 4,000 signed up for a waiting list if places became available.

Duane says “It was the biggest for this tour with Covid restrictions. Jimmy (Barnes) smashed it out of the park. He was incredible”.

Even more incredible is the infrastructure to construct the stage which was shipped to Western Australia from Melbourne on a Regional Touring owned semi-trailer and if already on its way to Queensland for the next Red Hot Summer show at Bribie Island on 1 May 2021.

Regional Touring truck

2021 sell-outs include Launceston, Hobart, Mannum, Barossa Valley, Swan Valley, the first Bribie Island show, Jacobs Well, the first Mornington show and now Bendigo.

Tickets are still available for the Red Hot Summer shows in Toowoomba, the second Bribie Island show, Cairns, the second Mornington show, Hunter Valley, Kationg, Berry, Canberra and Port Macquarie.

Get tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

