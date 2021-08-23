 Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4 - Noise11.com
Don Henley and Joe Walsh of the Eagles. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Don Henley and Joe Walsh of the Eagles. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2021

in News

At 1976 Eagles concert, ‘Live At The Forum’ will be released on vinyl but side 4 will be blank.

The 10 track album will take up the first three sides with side 4 dedicated to an “Etching”.

In October, 1976 Eagles played three nights at the Los Angeles Forum just as they were completing the ‘Hotel California’ album. The show featured the at the time previously unreleased ‘New Kid In Town’ and ‘Hotel California’. The ‘Hotel California’ album was released 8 December 1976.

Joe Walsh had joined Eagles just a year before replacing Bernie Leadon.

‘Live At The Forum 76’ only cherry-picks the shows. Eagles performed over 20 songs each night, including a cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Carol’.

LIVE AT THE FORUM ’76
LP Track Listing

LP One
Side A
1. “Take It Easy”
2. “Take It To The Limit”
3. “New Kid In Town”

Side B
1. “James Dean”
2. “Good Day In Hell”
3. “Witchy Woman”
4. “Funk #49”

LP Two
Side A
1. “One Of These Nights”
2. “Hotel California”
3. “Already Gone”

Side B
Etching

The original concert setlist was:

Hotel California
Outlaw Man
Doolin’-Dalton / Desperado
Lyin’ Eyes
Wasted Time
Take It to the Limit
New Kid in Town
Desperado
Midnight Flyer
Turn to Stone
Already Gone
Wasted Time
One of These Nights
Funk #49
Good Day in Hell
Rocky Mountain Way
Witchy Woman

Encore:
James Dean

Best of My Love
Walk Away
Tequila Sunrise

Encore 2:
Take It Easy
Carol

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom T Hall
Country Artists Pay Tribute To Tom T. Hall

Artists from the country community have paid tribute to Tom T. Hall who died last week.

11 hours ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kiss Kick Off US Tour While Australian Dates Disappear From Their Website

Kiss have hit the road in the USA and we now know the setlist Australia won’t here this year because all Australian dates have disappeared from the Kiss website.

11 hours ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby On Working With His Son James

David Crosby has never had a "more fulfilling work relationship" than the one he has with his son.

23 hours ago
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Wan’t Impressed With Beyonce’s ‘The Way We Were’

Barbra Streisand wasn't dazzled by Beyoncé's first take on her hit song The Way We Were at an event back in 2008.

1 day ago
Tom T Hall
Tom T Hall (25 May 1936 – 20 August 2021)

Country singer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.

2 days ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Santana Debuts First Song With Rob Thomas In 22 Years

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas are back together for their first song in 21 years ‘Move’.

4 days ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Roger Taylor Has New Song With KT Tunstall

Roger Taylor has released a new duet with KT Tunstall.

4 days ago