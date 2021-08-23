Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4 - Noise11.com

At 1976 Eagles concert, ‘Live At The Forum’ will be released on vinyl but side 4 will be blank.
The 10 track album will take up the first three sides with side 4 dedicated to an “Etching”.
In October, 1976 Eagles played three nights at the Los Angeles Forum just as they were completing the ‘Hotel California’ album. The show featured the at the time previously unreleased ‘New Kid In Town’ and ‘Hotel California’. The ‘Hotel California’ album was released 8 December 1976.
Joe Walsh had joined Eagles just a year before replacing Bernie Leadon.
‘Live At The Forum 76’ only cherry-picks the shows. Eagles performed over 20 songs each night, including a cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Carol’.
LIVE AT THE FORUM ’76
LP Track Listing
LP One
Side A
1. “Take It Easy”
2. “Take It To The Limit”
3. “New Kid In Town”
Side B
1. “James Dean”
2. “Good Day In Hell”
3. “Witchy Woman”
4. “Funk #49”
LP Two
Side A
1. “One Of These Nights”
2. “Hotel California”
3. “Already Gone”
Side B
Etching
The original concert setlist was:
Hotel California
Outlaw Man
Doolin’-Dalton / Desperado
Lyin’ Eyes
Wasted Time
Take It to the Limit
New Kid in Town
Desperado
Midnight Flyer
Turn to Stone
Already Gone
Wasted Time
One of These Nights
Funk #49
Good Day in Hell
Rocky Mountain Way
Witchy Woman
Encore:
James Dean
Best of My Love
Walk Away
Tequila Sunrise
Encore 2:
Take It Easy
Carol
