Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4 - Noise11.com

At 1976 Eagles concert, ‘Live At The Forum’ will be released on vinyl but side 4 will be blank.

The 10 track album will take up the first three sides with side 4 dedicated to an “Etching”.

In October, 1976 Eagles played three nights at the Los Angeles Forum just as they were completing the ‘Hotel California’ album. The show featured the at the time previously unreleased ‘New Kid In Town’ and ‘Hotel California’. The ‘Hotel California’ album was released 8 December 1976.

Joe Walsh had joined Eagles just a year before replacing Bernie Leadon.

‘Live At The Forum 76’ only cherry-picks the shows. Eagles performed over 20 songs each night, including a cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Carol’.

LIVE AT THE FORUM ’76

LP Track Listing

LP One

Side A

1. “Take It Easy”

2. “Take It To The Limit”

3. “New Kid In Town”

Side B

1. “James Dean”

2. “Good Day In Hell”

3. “Witchy Woman”

4. “Funk #49”

LP Two

Side A

1. “One Of These Nights”

2. “Hotel California”

3. “Already Gone”

Side B

Etching

The original concert setlist was:

Hotel California

Outlaw Man

Doolin’-Dalton / Desperado

Lyin’ Eyes

Wasted Time

Take It to the Limit

New Kid in Town

Desperado

Midnight Flyer

Turn to Stone

Already Gone

Wasted Time

One of These Nights

Funk #49

Good Day in Hell

Rocky Mountain Way

Witchy Woman

Encore:

James Dean

Best of My Love

Walk Away

Tequila Sunrise

Encore 2:

Take It Easy

Carol

