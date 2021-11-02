Eagles To Tour UK In 2022 - Noise11.com

Eagles will tour the UK in 2022, marking their first time outside North America since the start of Covid.

Eagles last played London on 23 June 2019. This time Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will open for them.

Plant and Krauss released their ‘Raising Sand’ album in 2007. Their second album ‘Raise The Roof’ is coming 19 November 2021.

Eagles UK Dates are:

Friday June 17th 2022 Gelredome, Arnhem

Monday 20th June 2022 Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday 24th June 2022 Dublin, Aviva Stadium

Sunday 26th June 2022 London, BST Hyde Park

