Echo and the Bunnymen To Support The Rolling Stones In Liverpool - Noise11.com

Echo and the Bunnymen are supporting The Rolling Stones in Liverpool next month.

Echo and the Bunnymen are set for a huge hometown show when they join The Stones at the city’s Anfield Stadium on June 9

In a statement, McCulloch said: “Two dreams in one – there’s nothing like The Rolling Stones, and there’s nowhere like Anfield.

“I can’t explain how unbelievably happy and proud I am that my band Echo And The Bunnymen are going to be opening up for The Rolling Stones, THE Greatest Rock Roll band in the history of time, at Anfield, the Shrine of Life and football…

“The Rolling Stones!!! And at Anfield!!! I feel honoured and blessed… Thank you God.”

Meanwhile, the Stones said they were delighted to be having the Bunnymen on the bill for the concert.

They added: “It’s great to have Echo And The Bunnymen join us as special guests in their home city.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage in Liverpool! Roll on the summer!”

The legendary rockers will be hitting the road as part of the ‘SIXTY’ UK and European anniversary tour, which starts in Madrid on April 1 and will see them play shows in cities like Amsterdam, Paris Brussels and Stockholm.

The tour will also include two performances at London’s Hyde Park as part of American Express Presents BST on June 25 and July 3.

Meanwhile, frontman Sir Mick Jagger previously admitted he has to “learn languages like a parrot” when the band are on international tours.

He said: “Usually at the [international] concerts I do the languages. But I have to learn them like a parrot!”

He explained that while he struggles with German, they are to start their tour in Spain and has found that “much easier” and is good with French after spending so much time there.

He added: “German is not my easiest. We start in Spain, I know a little bit of Spanish so that’s much easier for me.

“French is easier for me. I’ve spent a lot of time in France. I spoke French from when I was a child, from when I was 11, in school and then I used to travel to France. My parents would take me.”

