Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift To Release Duet 'The Joker and the Queen' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have recorded a song together. Sheeran has previewed the song ‘The Joker and The Queen’ on his socials.
“The Joker and The Queen” feat. @taylorswift out Friday”, the message reads.
Sheeran and Taylor have previously collaborated on three songs ‘Everything Has Changed’, ‘End Game’ and the new version of ‘Run’ from the re-recorded ‘Red’ album.
