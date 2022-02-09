 Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift To Release Duet 'The Joker and the Queen' - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift To Release Duet ‘The Joker and the Queen’

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have recorded a song together. Sheeran has previewed the song ‘The Joker and The Queen’ on his socials.

“The Joker and The Queen” feat. @taylorswift out Friday”, the message reads.

Sheeran and Taylor have previously collaborated on three songs ‘Everything Has Changed’, ‘End Game’ and the new version of ‘Run’ from the re-recorded ‘Red’ album.

