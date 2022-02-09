Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift To Release Duet 'The Joker and the Queen' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have recorded a song together. Sheeran has previewed the song ‘The Joker and The Queen’ on his socials.

“The Joker and The Queen” feat. @taylorswift out Friday”, the message reads.

Sheeran and Taylor have previously collaborated on three songs ‘Everything Has Changed’, ‘End Game’ and the new version of ‘Run’ from the re-recorded ‘Red’ album.

