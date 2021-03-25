 Ed Sheeran Debuts New Song ‘Visiting Hours’ About Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Debuts New Song ‘Visiting Hours’ About Michael Gudinski

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 25, 2021

Ed Sheeran premiered a new song ‘Visiting Hours’, about Michael Gudinski, at the State Memorial for Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski held in Melbourne on Wednesday 24 March 2021.

Sheeran flew to Australia as soon as he heard of Michael’s passing on 2 March. He composed ‘Visiting Hours’ while spending two weeks in Quarantine ahead of the Memorial.

Ed told the audience that as he was able to have a guitar during lockdown “the best way to process stuff is to write songs”. He then said “here is a song I write last week”.

The lyrics go “I wish that heaven had visiting hours so I could swing by and ask your advice”. He was referencing the many times he and Gudinski would have heart to hearts during his Australian tours.

On one of those tours, Sheeran is rumoured to have bought property near Gudinski’s country estate.

In an Instagram post today Ed said “Michael was a tornado of joy. You would know he arrived in the building just by hearing the chaotic bark of his, and you could hear the room get excited about the arrival of his presence”.

