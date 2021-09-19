Ed Sheeran Replaces Ed Sheeran To Top of English Chart - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran goes straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Shivers – knocking his own 11-week Number 1 single Bad Habits off the top spot in the process.

Shivers opens with 59,000 chart sales – including just over 9,000 sales on CD, to become Ed’s 11th Number 1 single.

This is the second time Ed has replaced himself at Number 1; the first time was in January 2018 when Perfect was knocked off by Eminem’s River, which he featured on.

The last act to replace themselves at Number 1 was Ariana Grande in February 2019, when her single Break Up With Your Girlfriend… I’m Bored dethroned 7 Rings, and the following week 7 Rings regained its position at the top.

Meanwhile, Elton John & Dua Lipa leap seven places to Number 4 with Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – Dua Lipa’s eighth Top 5 single, and Elton John’s 21st and first in 12 years, since 2009’s Tiny Dancer (Hold Me Closer) with Ironik and Chip.

West London rapper Central Cee rounds off the Top 5 with Obsessed With You (5), which samples Pinkpantheress’ latest single Just For Me (43) and becomes his highest-charting single to date.

Glass Animals climb two places with Heat Waves (8), while Drake scores another Top 40 entry with Way 2 Sexy ft. Young Thug & Future (11). Doja Cat reaches a new peak with Woman (14) up six places, and Ed Sheeran rebounds three with Visiting Hours (19).

Three brand new entries are next up: Nigerian ‘emo-afrobeat’ artist Ckay makes his Official Chart debut with his TikTok viral hit Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) at 23; Mimi Webb’s 24/5 enters at 25 to become her third Top 40 single; Digga D scores his eighth Top 40 with 2K17 at 26.

Dave rebounds 21 places to Number 28 with Verdansk following the release of its music video, while The Anxiety – aka Willow Smith & Tyler Cole – fly 17 places to Number 35 with 2020 single and popular TikTok hit Meet Me At Our Spot.

Finally, Dermot Kennedy lifts one place to Number 40 with Better Days. After climbing for several weeks, the track becomes Dermot’s fifth Top 40 single.

