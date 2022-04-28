 Electronic Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dies At 72 - Noise11.com
Klaus Schulze

Klaus Schulze

Electronic Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dies At 72

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2022

in News

Electronic music trailblazer Klaus Schulze had died at the age of 74.

Schulze passed away on Tuesday (26.04.22) after battling an undisclosed illness, according to the managing director of Schulze’s record label.

Frank Uhle – who works at the SPV label – said in a statement: “We lose and will miss a good personal friend – one of the most influential and important composers of electronic music – a man of conviction and an exceptional artist.

“Our thoughts in this hour are with his wife, sons and family. His always cheerful nature, his innovative spirit and his impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories.”

Schulze – who is widely recognised as a pioneer of electronic music – joined Tangerine Dream as a drummer in the late 1960s. He played on the band’s debut album but subsequently left to join Ash Ra Tempel, where he performed alongside guitarist Manuel Gottsching and bassist Hartmut Enke.

However, their partnership only lasted for one album, before Schulze left to launch himself as a solo artist.

He released his first solo album in 1972 and he ultimately released more than 50 albums during the course of his 50-plus years in the music industry.

Despite this, he hasn’t been on tour in recent years as he decided to prioritise his health.

Speaking in an interview in 2018, Schulze explained: “That wasn’t an easy decision, and I do miss the live concerts with the fans; that is true. But I had to learn the hard way that health comes first. And I am back to kind of a normal mode now, which took a while, but I am very happy about it.”

Schulze is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

David Bowie by Ros O'Gorman
Ziggy Stardust To Get A 50th Anniversary Reissue As David Bowie ‘Starman’ Turns 50

The now classic David Bowie song ‘Starman’ turned 50 this week. That has sparked a 50th anniversary edition of the album it was from ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars’.

25 mins ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Kicks Off The Got Back Tour In Spokane #SETLIST

Paul McCartney has resumed touring with the Got Back tour opening in Spokane, Washington.

4 hours ago
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Played A 14 Song Set At Soundcheck For Some Ticket Holders

As part of Paul McCartney’s ticket structure, one of the options is to also watch the sound check.

4 hours ago
B-52s
The B-52s Have One More World Tour In Them

The B-52’s will head out around the planet for one last world tour.

2 days ago
Philip Bailey and Andrew Woolfolk phot from Philip Bailey Instagram page
Earth Wind & Fire Sax Player Andrew Woolfolk Dies Aged 71

Andrew Woolfolk, the sax player and early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, has passed away at the age of 71.

2 days ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston at Deni Blues and Roots Festival on Sunday 20 April 2014.
Doobie Brothers Premiere A Very Doobie Sounding Single ‘Easy’

In 2021 The Doobie Brothers released their 15th studio album ‘Liberte’. It was their first album of new songs since ‘World Gone Crazy’ in 2010.

3 days ago
George Harrison
George Harrison’s Dark Horse Record Label Reactivates 1974-1977 Catalogue

The Dark Horse Records catalogue, the label founded by George Harrison in 1974, is back. The 1974-1977 catalogue has been remastered and is now streaming.

3 days ago