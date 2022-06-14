 Ellen Foley Sidelined With Covid And Out of Ian Hunter Birthday Show - Noise11.com
Ellen Foley will miss the event performing the songs of Ian Hunter at the City Winery in New York this weekend after coming down with Covid.

In a statement Ellen Foley said, “I was really looking forward to the Ian Hunter songbook shows at City Winery, but regrettably I have to cancel due to testing positive for Covid. I hope you will still consider catching the concerts with Alejandro Escovedo, Steve Wynn, and the Rant Band”.

Ellen was scheduled to perform the show which includes Australia’s Tim Rogers with Alejandro Escovedo, Steve Wynn and the Rant Band.

Mott The Hoople singer Ian Hunter turned 83 on 3 June.

Ellen Foley was the female vocalist on Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out Of Hell’. She duetted with Meat Loaf on this classic ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light’.

Ellen’s latest album ‘Fighting Words’ was released in 2021.

Her first hit ‘We Belong To The Night’ reached no 15 in Australia in 1979.

