Ellen Foley To Release Fifth Album ‘Fighting Words’ - Noise11.com

Ellen Foley is heading towards the release of her fifth album. ‘Fighting Words’ is coming in August.

Ellen, who recently reached the benchmark age of 70, hit the studio like a bat out of hell for a pure rock record. The album boasts musicians who have worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Graham Parker and Rufus Wainwright and a memorable collaboration with Karla DeVito in the track ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’.

Ellen was the female singer on Meat Loaf’s ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ but when it came time to make a video, Karla DeVito is the person in the video miming Ellen’s part. Karla continued her Meat Loaf trajectory with vocals for Bat Out of Hell creator Jim Steinman’s ‘Bad For Good’ album.

Ellen released her debut album ‘Night Out’ in 1979. The single ‘We Belong To The Night’ reached no 15 in Australia.

‘Fighting Words’ also features the Meat Loaf/Jim Steinman classic ‘Heaven Can Wait’.

‘Fighting Words’ will be released on 6 August 2021.

Fighting Words: Tracklist:

1. Are You Good Enough

2. Be Nice

3. I’m Just Happy to Be Here

4. I Call My Pain by Your Name (Paul Foglino & Tom Meltzer)

5. I Found a Love (Wilson Pickett, Willie Schofield & Robert West)

6. I’ll Be True

7. Come on Love

8. Fill Your Cup

9. This Won’t Last Forever (Paul Foglino & Ellen Foley)

10. Leave Him Janie

11. Heaven Can Wait (Jim Steinman)

All songs written by Paul Foglino, except where noted. Newtown Creek Music/BMI.

Players:

Guitars: Slim Simon (The Hangdogs), Michael Jung (Alice Donut), Paul Foglino & Stephen B. Antonakos (both 5 Chinese Brothers)

Bass: C. P. Roth (Ozzy Osbourne, Rick Derringer, Edgar Winter, Suzanne Vega, Garland Jeffreys), Mark Ettinger, Paul Foglino, J.C. Chmiel

Keyboards: C.P. Roth, Mark Ettinger

Drums: Steve Goulding (Graham Parker & the Rumour, The Mekons), C.P. Roth

Vocals: Ula Hedwig (Darlene Love, Bette Midler), Rachelle Garniez (Rufus Wainwright, Karen Elson), Karla DeVito (duet on “I’m Just Happy to Be Here”)

