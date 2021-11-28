Elton John Announces Watford Football Club Shows - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John has announced two special hometown shows at Vicarage Road on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

Elton – who became Watford FC’s chairman in 1976 and is still Honorary Life-President – will play two gigs at the club’s stadium on June 3 and 4 after previously performing there in 1974, 2005 and 2010.

Elton – who has a stand named after himself at Vicarage Road – said in a statement: “I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time as part of my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

“My relationship with the club, with the fans, the players and the staff over the years have meant the world to me. Through the good times and the bad, Watford have been a huge part of my life.

“I love the club so dearly, and have had some of the best days of my life in those stands – these shows are going to be so incredibly emotional, and to spend them surrounded by my fellow Watford fans will be wonderful.

“We’ve been on quite the journey together. Come on you ‘Orns!”

The 74-year-old music legend will bow out of touring after completing the rest of his farewell tour, which has been postponed until 2023 after he fell and injured himself and subsequently underwent hip replacement surgery.

And while he won’t be going on any more extensive jaunts around the globe, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ star – who has Zachary, 10, and eight-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish – has insisted he’s not giving up music completely, as he will continue to make new tunes

He recently said: “I can assure you it’s the final tour. I will be doing some charity shows if I’m asked, but I’m not touring again. I’ll be 76 when I finish, I need to be with my family. My boys will be teenagers.

“I will always make music, I’ll always be doing my radio stuff and whatever, but you know I’ve been playing music since I was 17 professionally.

“That’s 57 years of, it’ll be 59 years by the time I finish. I’ve had enough applause, I can’t do a better show than I’m doing and so I’m really really, I’m really adamant that I’m not touring again. I can’t.”

