Elton John Awarded Global Citizen 2020 - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John is to be honoured at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony.

The event is staged to honour individuals or groups who use their platforms to promote awareness and positive change.

Elton will be recognised for his work with his AIDS Foundation. Elton has worked tirelessly to end the AIDS epidemic, and set up hi namesake charitable foundation in 1993. He is also being honoured for his fundraising efforts to help with the response to coronavirus.

He shared the good news on his Instagram Stories, reposting the official announcement from the Global Citizen account.

Sir Elton joins fellow honourees European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, lawyer Bryan Stevenson, and businessman Warren Buffett.

The awards ceremony, hosted by singer John Legend, will take place on Saturday, and feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Common.

Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are also slated to appear.

“Just when you thought #GCPrize couldn’t get any better, we added even more incredible artists to the lineup, like @Katiecouric, @mileycyrus, @oprah, and @usher!,” a post on the Global Citizen Instagram page stated. “Tune in this Saturday, Dec. 19th to @NBC for the world premiere of Global Citizen Prize, and together with our host @johnlegend, we’ll celebrate the leaders and activists who made an impact in 2020. Visit the link in our bio to learn more and find out how you can watch.”

