 Elton John Awarded Global Citizen 2020 - Noise11.com
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Awarded Global Citizen 2020

by Music-News.com on December 17, 2020

in News

Sir Elton John is to be honoured at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony.

The event is staged to honour individuals or groups who use their platforms to promote awareness and positive change.

Elton will be recognised for his work with his AIDS Foundation. Elton has worked tirelessly to end the AIDS epidemic, and set up hi namesake charitable foundation in 1993. He is also being honoured for his fundraising efforts to help with the response to coronavirus.

He shared the good news on his Instagram Stories, reposting the official announcement from the Global Citizen account.

Sir Elton joins fellow honourees European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, lawyer Bryan Stevenson, and businessman Warren Buffett.

The awards ceremony, hosted by singer John Legend, will take place on Saturday, and feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Common.

Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra are also slated to appear.

“Just when you thought #GCPrize couldn’t get any better, we added even more incredible artists to the lineup, like @Katiecouric, @mileycyrus, @oprah, and @usher!,” a post on the Global Citizen Instagram page stated. “Tune in this Saturday, Dec. 19th to @NBC for the world premiere of Global Citizen Prize, and together with our host @johnlegend, we’ll celebrate the leaders and activists who made an impact in 2020. Visit the link in our bio to learn more and find out how you can watch.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ringo Starr By Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Delivers All-Starr New Song ‘Here’s To The Nights’

Ringo Starr has a new song 'Here's To The Nights' and he has a lot of friends playing on it.

2 mins ago
Paul McCartney III
‘McCartney III’ Karen Freedman Reviews The New McCartney Album

Paul McCartney is my absolute hero. Does that make me biased when reviewing his latest release? Shit yeah. But that doesn’t mean I can’t be objective.

4 hours ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert and Duran Duran Join Bowie Birthday Line-up

Adam Lambert, Peter Frampton, and Duran Duran have been added to the line-up for an upcoming David Bowie tribute.

10 hours ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Says Christmas Songs Aren’t That Easy To Write

Dolly Parton has admitted writing Christmas songs is more challenging than anything else she's done.

1 day ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Cause of Death was a Stroke

Eddie Van Halen's death has been confirmed as a stroke, brought on by pneumonia and multiple cancers.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton To Debut Fragrance In 2021

Dolly Parton will debut a perfume as part of a collection with Edge Beauty next year.

3 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Elton John Praises Damon Albarn

Elton John has collaborated with a number of different artists this year but the most important for him was playing piano and lending vocals on ‘The Pink Phantom’ for Gorillaz’ latest project 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' because he enjoyed working with the frontman so much.

4 days ago