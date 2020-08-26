 Elton John 'Chart Music Isn't Real Music' - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John ‘Chart Music Isn’t Real Music’

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2020

in News

Elton John has deplored the current state of the music industry, professing he isn’t a fan of modern pop.

Sir Elton argued that many chart hits are ‘not real songs’ in an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, and declared that he’s a fan of singer-songwriter Father John Misty because he writes ‘proper songs’.

“(Misty) reminds me a little bit of me the way he writes songs,” Elton offered.

Elton told listeners he also admired 21-year-old Conan Gray, a singer-songwriter who is rising on American Spotify’s Top 50, for crafting his own music.

“Everybody else there’s four or five writers on (a track) and (Gray is) going to be huge,” he predicted.

Elton suggested that while plenty of singers compose their songs, he said that a lot of original music doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“A lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that,” he lamented.

The star spoke with the outlet ahead of the Record Store Day re-release of his debut album on Saturday – but he said the new pressing hasn’t encouraged him to start revisiting his catalogue anytime soon.

“I don’t listen to any of my records any more. I just don’t do it. I’m not one of these artists that sits there compiling stuff from all the vaults and stuff like that,” he stated.

“I’m more interested in what’s coming next than what went by,” Elton insisted.

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup
The Rolling Stones Debut The Killers Remix of Scarlet

The Rolling Stones have handed their song 'Scarlet' over to The Killers to reimagine, and they have done it well.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones To Release A New ‘Scarlet’ By The Killers

There's a Killers edition of 'Scarlet coming after The Rolling Stones dropped the original, which features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and Blind Faith's Ric Grech on bass, last month and now another version is set to arrive on Friday (28.08.20).

2 days ago
Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman Wants To Perform On Mars

Rick Wakeman's latest LP, 'The Red Planet', is a concept record about the planet and though he's looking forward to performing it at Starmus, Brian May and scientist Garik Israelian's biannual festival of music and symposiums, he's also worried about social distancing measures still being in place, so has a unique promotional idea in mind.

4 days ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Van Morrison Urges Artists To Revolt Against Restrictions

Van Morrison has called on fellow musicians and industry folk to "speak up" to get full-capacity gigs back up and running again.

4 days ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman
Iggy Pop Cockatoo Biggy Pop Is Now Patron of Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital

Iggy Pop's Australian pet, which he adopted 12 years ago, has been given the role by the animal medical facility in New South Wales and explained that he accepted the appointment because of how devastated he was by the Australian bushfires earlier this year, which saw 180 million birds and three billion native animals in Australia, including kangaroos, die in the widespread blazes.

4 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple Whoosh Was Designed As The Last Deep Purple Album

When Deep Purple entered the studio to start work on their new album ‘Whoosh’ they expected it would be their last. A world tour would have taken the historic band through until the end of 2021 at which point Roger Glover, Ian Gillian and Ian Paice would all be in there mid 70s.

4 days ago
Tom Petty
Tom Petty’s Solo Album ‘Wildflowers’ Expanded with ‘All The Rest’

Tom Petty’s 1994 solo album ‘Wildflowers’ will become ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’ in October.

4 days ago