Elton John ‘Chart Music Isn’t Real Music’

Elton John has deplored the current state of the music industry, professing he isn’t a fan of modern pop.

Sir Elton argued that many chart hits are ‘not real songs’ in an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, and declared that he’s a fan of singer-songwriter Father John Misty because he writes ‘proper songs’.

“(Misty) reminds me a little bit of me the way he writes songs,” Elton offered.

Elton told listeners he also admired 21-year-old Conan Gray, a singer-songwriter who is rising on American Spotify’s Top 50, for crafting his own music.

“Everybody else there’s four or five writers on (a track) and (Gray is) going to be huge,” he predicted.

Elton suggested that while plenty of singers compose their songs, he said that a lot of original music doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

“A lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that,” he lamented.

The star spoke with the outlet ahead of the Record Store Day re-release of his debut album on Saturday – but he said the new pressing hasn’t encouraged him to start revisiting his catalogue anytime soon.

“I don’t listen to any of my records any more. I just don’t do it. I’m not one of these artists that sits there compiling stuff from all the vaults and stuff like that,” he stated.

“I’m more interested in what’s coming next than what went by,” Elton insisted.

