Elton John Honky Chateau Turns 50 - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2022

‘Honky Chateau’, Elton John’s fifth studio album from 1972, has turned 50 years old.

‘Honky Chateau’ was released on 19 May 1972, just six months after his previous album ‘Madman Across The Water’. It preceded the next album ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’ which came just 8 months later.

‘Honky Chateau’ featured ‘Rocket Man’, considered one of his greatest ever songs.

‘Honky Chateau’ was recorded at ‘Château d’Héroville’ in France. The studio was also used by David Bowie for ‘Pin Ups’ and ‘Low’, Cat Stevens for ‘Catch Bull At Four’, Pink Floyd’s ‘Obscured By Clouds’, Fleetwood Mac for ‘Mirage’, The Bee Gees ‘Stayin Alive’ and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ and T. Rex ‘The Slider’.

Elton recorded his next two albums there, ‘Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’.

‘Honky Chateau’ also featured the single ‘Honky Cat’. The track ‘Hercules’ was planned as a single but that didn’t happen.

‘Honky Chateau’ reached no 2 in the UK, no 1 in the USA and no 4 in Australia.

Elton John’s output 1970 to 1975 was the incredible:

Elton John (April 1970)
Tumbleweed Connection (October, 1970)
Madman Across The Water (November 1971)
Honky Chateau (May 1972)
Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player (January 1972)
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (October 1973)
Caribou (June 1974)
Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (May 1975)
Rock Of The Westies (October 1975)

