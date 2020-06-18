Elton John Is Loving Students Covering ‘I’m Still Standing’

Elton John has invited a class of British schoolchildren to a future concert after he was “blown away” by their version of his hit I’m Still Standing.

Teenage pupils from Telford Priory School in Shropshire, England, have been creating videos together while learning remotely since lockdown began in the U.K. in March, and in one of their videos, they created a group cover of the uplifting 1983 track.

A video of their effort was sent to Elton by musician Ron Sexsmith, and the Your Song hitmaker loved their rendition so much he sent over a personal video message, which was posted on the school’s music department’s YouTube channel.

In the message, Elton said the students had “really cheered me up” during lockdown.

“I watched it and I was completely blown away,” he gushed. “In fact I watched it three times in a row because I couldn’t believe how good you sang and played it.

“You did something brilliant and made a brilliant version of I’m Still Standing. I hope you all have a great career and music plays a big part in it because you have certainly got talent.”

He went on to say that after the Covid-19 crisis passes and he takes his farewell tour to the U.K., he will invite them as guests.

Speaking to Britain’s NME website, the children’s teacher said he was shocked to hear from the music legend.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I received contact from Sir Elton,” he gushed. “I wanted to do something practical showcasing the amazing talent of our students, whilst also cheering people up at this difficult time. When I showed the students there was screaming, crying, hands over mouths. I had to mute the microphones so we could actually hear what Elton was saying!”

Elton is still scheduled to tour the U.K. this autumn, although this depends on if music venues have reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic.

