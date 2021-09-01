 Elton John Recruits Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder For ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ - Noise11.com
Elton John The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John Recruits Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder For ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2021

in News

Elton John has been busy in lockdown working with his famous friends on a new album.

Elton’s line-up fpor The Lockdown Sessions includes Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Surfaces, Years & Years and Young Thug.

To congregate, Elton used Zoom as his virtual studio.

In a statement Elton said, “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You
3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly
4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All
5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family
6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom
7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin (global reach mix)
8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit
10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things
11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones
12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me
13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket
14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line
15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car
16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You

The Lockdown Sessions will be released on 22nd October, 2021.

