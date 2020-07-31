Elton John’s Next Live Stream is From New York 2000

Elton John will broadcast a complete concert from Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

Guests at the show included Billy Joel, Anastacia, Ronana Keating, Kiki Dee and Bryan Adams. Elton also performed The Beatles ‘Come Together’ for the very first time at the show.

The setlist

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Candle in the Wind

Bennie and the Jets

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (with Billy Joel)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Little Jeannie

Philadelphia Freedom

Tiny Dancer

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee)

Daniel

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Club at the End of the Street

Blue Eyes

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

The One

I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Sacrifice

Come Together (The Beatles cover)

Your Song (with Ronan Keating)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (with Bryan Adams)

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (with Anastacia)

The Bitch Is Back

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Elton John: Classic Concert Series is running in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue HIV prevention and care for the most vulnerable people around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are unable to donate through our platform but would like to contribute to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, please visit https://www.ejaf.org/donate to make a life-saving contribution.

