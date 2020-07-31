Elton John’s Next Live Stream is From New York 2000

Elton John will broadcast a complete concert from Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.
Guests at the show included Billy Joel, Anastacia, Ronana Keating, Kiki Dee and Bryan Adams. Elton also performed The Beatles ‘Come Together’ for the very first time at the show.
The setlist
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
Candle in the Wind
Bennie and the Jets
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (with Billy Joel)
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Little Jeannie
Philadelphia Freedom
Tiny Dancer
Can You Feel the Love Tonight
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (with Kiki Dee)
Daniel
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
Club at the End of the Street
Blue Eyes
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
The One
I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
Sacrifice
Come Together (The Beatles cover)
Your Song (with Ronan Keating)
Sad Songs (Say So Much) (with Bryan Adams)
I’m Still Standing
Crocodile Rock
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (with Anastacia)
The Bitch Is Back
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
The Elton John: Classic Concert Series is running in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue HIV prevention and care for the most vulnerable people around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are unable to donate through our platform but would like to contribute to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, please visit https://www.ejaf.org/donate to make a life-saving contribution.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook