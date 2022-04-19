 Embrace To Release Their Eighth Album - Noise11.com
Embrace

Embrace

Embrace To Release Their Eighth Album

by Music-News.com on April 20, 2022

in News

Embrace is releasing their eight studio album. Embrace will drop their latest record ‘How to Be a Person Like Other People’ – the follow up to 2018’s ‘Love Is A Basic Need’ – on 26 August, which is about the “journey” of being shown “how to feel”.

Lead singer Danny McNamara said: “I met my wife nearly ten years ago now, we have an incredible daughter and another on the way, but the most loving thing she’s done for me over the years is to try to show me how to love, how to feel, how to be a person like other people. This album is about that journey, that story, and it’s the most joyous, most uplifting, most upbeat, most soulful thing we’ve ever done. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it”.

Richard McNamara – the album’s producer and lead guitarist – lamented that sharing new work withs fans is “always a big deal”.

Danny said: “Whenever we put out a new album it’s always a really big deal to us, we put everything we have into it. We know that there’s something about what we do that people love, that they just don’t get from others bands. It’s like a pact, they want us to be intimate and personal and autobiographical, but they also want us to be confident and rousing and anthemic. It sounds like a contradiction, but I think when we’re at our best we somehow pull it off. I think in that sense this album is the most Embrace album we’ve ever made”

Danny – along with Richard and the rest of the band Mikey Dale, Steve Firth and Mike Heaton – “can’t wait” to go on tour after the COVID-19 restrictions, which kicks off in August at the Aberdeen Music Hall and ends at Norwich University of East Anglia on 11 September.

Richard said: “After being away for so long we can’t wait to get out there and play live again. Our last proper gigs were among the very last before lockdown, so it’s felt like an age. To be playing in the bigger places again is amazing too. Embrace has always been as much about the crowd as it is about the band so I’m sure it’s going to be epic!”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Goes Sole With New Shoe Line

Liam Gallagher is “glad” to be launching a shoe line with Adidas Spezial.

13 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Explains Decision to Pull Death Row Catalogue

Snoop Dogg has removed the Death Row catalogue from streaming platforms because they "don't pay".

16 hours ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Has Covid, Crowded House Postpone Remainder of Dates

The remaining dates on the Crowded House Dreamers Are Waiting Tour have been postponed after Neil Finn tested positive to Covid on Monday and is now isolating for seven days.

1 day ago
Wu-Tang Clan Enter Wu-Tang
Wu-Tang Clan Albums Archived In Library of Congress

Wu-Tang Clan album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) has been archived in the U.S. Library of Congress.

2 days ago
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Performs The Simpson and Spider-Man At Coachella

Danny Elfman was one of the surprises at Coachella 2022 with a setlist mixing his old band Oingo Boingo and this soundtrack work into one setlist.

2 days ago
Grey Daze
Chester Bennington’s First Band Grey Daze Have A New Album Coming

Grey Daze have announced a new album.

2 days ago
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Champions Bill To Allow Artists To Leave Labels

Lauryn Hill voiced her support on Thursday for a bill that would allow musicians to leave record labels before the end of their contracts without legal repercussions.

2 days ago