Embrace To Release Their Eighth Album - Noise11.com

Embrace is releasing their eight studio album. Embrace will drop their latest record ‘How to Be a Person Like Other People’ – the follow up to 2018’s ‘Love Is A Basic Need’ – on 26 August, which is about the “journey” of being shown “how to feel”.

Lead singer Danny McNamara said: “I met my wife nearly ten years ago now, we have an incredible daughter and another on the way, but the most loving thing she’s done for me over the years is to try to show me how to love, how to feel, how to be a person like other people. This album is about that journey, that story, and it’s the most joyous, most uplifting, most upbeat, most soulful thing we’ve ever done. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it”.

Richard McNamara – the album’s producer and lead guitarist – lamented that sharing new work withs fans is “always a big deal”.

Danny said: “Whenever we put out a new album it’s always a really big deal to us, we put everything we have into it. We know that there’s something about what we do that people love, that they just don’t get from others bands. It’s like a pact, they want us to be intimate and personal and autobiographical, but they also want us to be confident and rousing and anthemic. It sounds like a contradiction, but I think when we’re at our best we somehow pull it off. I think in that sense this album is the most Embrace album we’ve ever made”

Danny – along with Richard and the rest of the band Mikey Dale, Steve Firth and Mike Heaton – “can’t wait” to go on tour after the COVID-19 restrictions, which kicks off in August at the Aberdeen Music Hall and ends at Norwich University of East Anglia on 11 September.

Richard said: “After being away for so long we can’t wait to get out there and play live again. Our last proper gigs were among the very last before lockdown, so it’s felt like an age. To be playing in the bigger places again is amazing too. Embrace has always been as much about the crowd as it is about the band so I’m sure it’s going to be epic!”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

