 Eminem Apologises For Dissing Diddy - Noise11.com
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem Apologises For Dissing Diddy

by Music-News.com on June 26, 2020

in News

Eminem has apologised for being “heated in the moment” after slamming Diddy’s media company REVOLT in his alternate verse from Conway The Machine’s song Bang.

Earlier this week, the new song was leaked on social media, with the rapper immediately hitting headlines thanks to his lines: “Shout to Puffy Combs, but fuck REVOLT/ Y’all are like a fucked up remote/ Now I get it why our buttons broke/ Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne.”

Following the leak, REVOLT bosses hit back at Eminem in a statement to Billboard, in which they called him a “guest in Black culture” and insisted he was an “unneeded distraction” amid the Black Lives Matter protests currently underway around the world.

And now Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has responded in a statement via his Twitter page, agreeing with REVOLT and apologising for his part in angering them.

“I agree with Revolt… this is an unnecessary distraction. I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he wrote.

“Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with REVOLT… I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

Revolt TV, a music-oriented digital cable television network, was launched in October 2013.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Slams Madonna For Her Stupid Coronavirus Comment

James Blunt has criticised Madonna for calling the Covid-19 crisis a "great equaliser".

4 mins ago
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Covers Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’

Judith Owen has previewed her upcoming ‘Both Things Are True’ album with a sultry cover of Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

22 hours ago
Vanessa Amorosi photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vanessa Amorosi Prepares For Global Stream This Weekend

Vanessa Amorosi is looking forward to streaming live around the world this weekend from Los Angeles with her band back in Australia.

22 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce and H.E.R. Protest Songs In Spotify Songs of Summer

New tracks from Beyonce and H.E.R. reflecting the global Black Lives Matter protests have been selected by Spotify chiefs among those likely to dominate users' summer playlists.

1 day ago
Michael Falzon
Australian Theatre Star Michael Falzon Has Died Aged 48

Australia stage show star Michael Falzon has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 48.

2 days ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell’s Daughter Pays Tribute To Her Dad On Father’s Day

Chris Cornell's teenage daughter paid tribute to the late singer by sharing touching memories of her time with him on Father's Day.

3 days ago
Brian Yale, Matchbox Twenty, Photo By Ros O'Gormam
Matchbox Twenty US Tour Rescheduled for 2021

Matchbox Twenty will reform in 2021 for make-up dates for the cancelled 2020 mad COVID season.

4 days ago