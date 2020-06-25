Eminem Apologises For Dissing Diddy

Eminem has apologised for being “heated in the moment” after slamming Diddy’s media company REVOLT in his alternate verse from Conway The Machine’s song Bang.

Earlier this week, the new song was leaked on social media, with the rapper immediately hitting headlines thanks to his lines: “Shout to Puffy Combs, but fuck REVOLT/ Y’all are like a fucked up remote/ Now I get it why our buttons broke/ Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne.”

Following the leak, REVOLT bosses hit back at Eminem in a statement to Billboard, in which they called him a “guest in Black culture” and insisted he was an “unneeded distraction” amid the Black Lives Matter protests currently underway around the world.

And now Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has responded in a statement via his Twitter page, agreeing with REVOLT and apologising for his part in angering them.

“I agree with Revolt… this is an unnecessary distraction. I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he wrote.

“Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with REVOLT… I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

Revolt TV, a music-oriented digital cable television network, was launched in October 2013.

